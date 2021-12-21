🔊 Listen to this

Mike Cianciotta, left, the director at Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen for 10 years, said the facility expected to provide food for more than 300 local families in need. Cianciotta hands Miriam Lopez of Plymouth a turkey and more on Monday during the annual distribution.

WILKES-BARRE — In the first half hour of Monday’s food distribution at the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen on Jackson Street, 41 families showed up.

Mike Cianciotta, the director for 10 years, said he expected to provide food for more than 300 local families in need.

“Our goal is to make sure everybody has food for the holidays,” Cianciotta said.

Each family was given a frozen turkey, a bag of potatoes, vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and sauce, and much more.

Cianciotta said the kitchen also provides daily hot meals at lunchtime and in the evening for people in need. He said the average attendance for those meals is from 250 to 350 people.

Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen, which is operated by Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, held its annual Christmas food distribution for the community on Monday at its facility at 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre.

Food was distributed between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and again at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. No pre-registration was required and anyone in need of assistance before Christmas was welcome.

The annual Christmas food distribution at Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen is held in addition to the regular meals that are provided by the kitchen daily between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Those meals are provided every day of the year, including weekends and holidays.

Christine Davis of Wilkes-Barre stopped by to pick up the food and she said she was very appreciative of the program. She said her family has been experiencing financial difficulties lately.

“We will enjoy this food,” she said. “Especially my two children, who are ages 3 and 1.”

Bill Leonhardt has been volunteering at the kitchen for 16 years, and Mary Ann Wills is in her 10th year. They were busy handing out the food as the people filed in to the kitchen.

“I’ve been blessed in my life,” Leonhardt said. “So I try to help out here and I do what I can.”

Wills said she volunteers because she enjoys giving back to the community.

Miriam Lopez of Plymouth stopped by for food to prepare for her family of five.

“I have three children,” she said. “We all appreciate this program.”

In May 1983, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen was founded as a program of Wyoming Valley/Wilkes-Barre office of Catholic Social Services. The Kitchen was to serve a free meal in the middle of the day every day of the year. The Kitchen has grown to an afternoon and evening meal, also offering a clothing room and food bank.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.