Over 100 residents turned out to support Musial

The crowd at Tuesday’s meeting, held in the cafeteria of the Lake-Noxen Elementary School, applauds after one of several speakers finished their remarks supporting Musial, who many believed to be at risk of termination by borough council.

HARVEYS LAKE — Rumors of the possible termination of borough police chief Charles Musial turned out to be unfounded, as the Harveys Lake Borough Council passed a motion on Tuesday night to present Musial with a new contract at next month’s reorganization meeting.

The meeting was held inside the cafeteria at Lake-Noxen Elementary School, and featured over 100 borough residents who came out to support their chief.

“Charlie has done a stellar job,” said Frank Picchi, one of a handful of residents who voiced their concerns in front of the borough council. “Not just with the policing, but with all the services he provides to this community.”

It’s unclear exactly when it started getting around that Musial’s job was subject to termination, but the possibility of him being removed as chief of police clearly struck a nerve with the Harveys Lake community.

A petition started online over the weekend to renew Musial’s contract garnered over 400 signatures. One resident presented the petition to council on Tuesday, while also reading a list of testimonials from other residents praising Musial for the job he’s done in his 10 years as chief of police.

“People want to live here in large part because of the exemplary service provided by Chief Musial and the entire police force,” read one such testimonial.

Even after the motion to present Musial with a new contract was passed, several citizens voiced their frustrations with several issues, questioning why Musial’s job was on the line in the first place.

This was quickly dispelled by borough secretary Irene Sankey, who dismissed the idea as “nasty rumors.”

The length of Musial’s proposed new contract was also discussed, with several people unhappy that the new contract would be for one year, as opposed to the current five-year contract that was coming to an end.

“Charlie’s due for a pension in a few years, I don’t like them just giving him the one year,” said Bernie Ozovek, a former councilman who spoke on Musial’s behalf.

Musial was composed and gracious after the meeting was adjourned, greeting dozens of people on their way out of the cafeteria with handshakes and hugs.

“I really appreciate all this support, it’s awesome,” Musial said.”The people have spoken.”