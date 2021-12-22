🔊 Listen to this

Heavy equipment is seen preparing the site for the new Sheetz being built on Route 11 in Larksville near the Carey Avenue Bridge.

LARKSVILLE — The new Sheetz under construction on Route 11 in Larksville is scheduled to open in June of 2022, a company spokesman said.

Heavy equipment is on-site, preparing for the construction of a 6,000 square-foot store, said Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, Inc.

“We are projecting this store to open in June 2022,” Ruffner said.

Ruffner said the newest Sheetz will feature a new store design, which includes many enhanced restaurant and convenience features. He said it will have the capability to fuel 12 vehicles at one time and will feature inside and outside seating.

The new store is being built on Route 11 where the Carey Avenue Bridge crosses the Susquehanna River. The site formerly was occupied by Classic Pizza, which was destroyed by fire in June. The address is 550 East Main St.

In June, Ruffner said the buildings involved in the project — Classic Pizza (since demolished), and another empty building and a strip mall that also will be demolished to make way for the new store.

In June, Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, said a Traffic Impact Study (TIS) was approved on Feb. 26, while the Highway Occupancy Permit is progressing through review cycles.

On Tuesday, Ruddy said the Highway Occupancy Permit for Sheetz at this location was issued Sept. 16.

“They have a year to complete the work or extend the permit,” Ruddy said. “The permit issued allows for Sheetz or their contractor to construct their access and make the approved required changes to the State Route intersection and signal.”

