20th Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial commemorates those lost in county

WILKES-BARRE — They went around the circle, standing in the courtyard of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Tuesday night with vigil candles, reading aloud the names on the little pieces of paper in their hands.

Each name belonged to a Luzerne County person who experienced homelessness and ultimately passed away, usually well before their time.

The 20th Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial, hosted by the Volunteers of America Pennsylvania Chapter, began a little after 4:30 p.m. at the 35 S. Franklin St. church.

Father Tim Alleman, said in his opening remarks, “By naming them, we keep their memory alive,” before further explaining that keeping their memory alive raises awareness for the need to address homelessness. Father Tim encouraged attendees to take the papers from a table in the church — the names of the lives lost — “so that we can get them all named tonight, as we commend them to God, on this longest night of the year.”

Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, delivered the keynote address, before attendees lit their candles — all from a single flame — and headed out to the courtyard on a chilly night to read the names of those lost.

“This year, as we form a circle with our candles, let it be for us a circle of inclusion, a circle of compassion. And as we live our lives, let’s try to make sure that never again, someone stands on the outside of our circles,” Jones said.

“The irony of their passing, as I see it, is that the individuals on this way-too-long of a list we will read, may have been homeless, but my faith tells me that they are now praying beauty and grace to the Master’s house. We remember them and we celebrate that they are already where we all want to be,” Jones concluded.

“They are no longer homeless. They are home.”

According to the press release:

The National Institute of Health (NIH) surmises that the average life expectancy of a person experiencing homeless is about 20 years less than those who have steady food and shelter. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says those experiencing homelessness are at a greater risk for infectious and chronic illness, mental health issues, substance abuse, and victimization. It is estimated that there are over 553,000 people experiencing homelessness — on any given night — in the United States alone.

Crystal Kotlowski, NEPA Director of Volunteers of America PA, said: “The cold weather is a harsh reality that unsheltered people face in the northeast; it is detrimental to their health and their lives,” before going on to say that Dec. 21 is a “special night when we take time to remember the people we have lost and honor their memory.”

HOMELESSNESS RESOURCES

If you or someone you know are experiencing homelessness, the following resources are available for emergencies in Luzerne County:

• Mother Theresa’s Haven 570-825-9948

• Ruth’s Place 570-822-6817

• Domestic Violence Service Center 570-823-7312