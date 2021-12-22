🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city corrected the holiday schedule for City Hall and curbside collections.

City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24 for Christmas and Dec. 31 for New Year’s. There will be no Department of Public Works collections on either of those days.

Residents in the East End, Parsons and Miners Mills neighborhoods will have their plastics, glass and can recycling and garbage collection postponed to Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday. Their paper and cardboard recycling and garbage collection will be postponed to Jan. 3 for the New Year’s holiday.

In addition, the DPW will pick up natural Christmas trees at curbside on the regular collection days for residents from Jan. 10-18. Decorations and tree bags must be removed. Bagged trees will not be picked up.