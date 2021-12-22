🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College signed an agreement with Misericordia University at the start of Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting that will improve the ability of students to transfer between the schools and double the money available to help LCCC students finishing their degrees at Misericordia.

The Board also voted to increase the minimum starting pay for classified staff, impacting primarily custodians, maintenance workers and secretaries. The rate can vary for different positions, but the lowest starting salary was $9.15 per hour and was raised to $15 per hour. Staff earning more than $15 per hour will get a pay equity adjustment of $800 to their base wage. The changes impact 95 full-time employees and 15 part-time employees at a total annual salary increase of $163,466 and a total flat bonus of $62,520.

LCCC President Thomas Leary said the school has had a strong relationship with Misericordia for years, having worked out various deals to make it easier for students in some fields to transfer from the community college to the university, but that the new agreement enhances such transfers.

Misericordia President Daniel Myers said the deal means transferring students “are not going to lose time and not going to lose credits.”

The board also learned that a recently completed audit found no problems with LCCC finances, despite a decline of several million dollars in student-generated revenue from last years. The loss resulted from widespread uncertainty and enrollment declines in most colleges and universities after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in March, 2020.

The college has been eligible for a total of nearly $22 million in federal pandemic relief funds and has spent about $7 million. It has two years draw down on the remaining money and spend it.

And the school continues to do well in fundraising despite the pandemic. LCCC Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Brominski reported donors contributed over half a million, with $341,000 coming through the Education Improvement Tax Credit program that gives businesses tax breaks for money donated to eligible education foundations.

The board also:

• Approved the purchase of current model Ford Escape hybrid electric car for the Automotive Department from Whitmoyer Ford, Inc., at a cost of $32,400. Most of the cost is covered by federal grant money. The purchase is designed to help the program keep students current on repairs and maintenance of hybrid and electric vehicles.

• Approved the purchase of $55,543 in eSports Arena Equipment. Gaming computers and accessories will be bought from IntegraONE, while audio/video equipment is coming from B&H Photo and Amazon. CDW Government is providing furniture and miscellaneous equipment.

• Approved a response to a Request For Proposals for online/virtual tutoring service, awarded to Brainfuse at $23 per hour. The college has not been able to keep up with demand for online tutoring, and the service is expected to help alleviate the shortage of staff and time.

• Awarded a 3-year property and liability insurance contract to Joseph J. Joyce Associates, Inc., at a cost of $198,985 per year.

• Awarded a 3-year worker’s compensation insurance contract to Joyce Associates at a cost of $62,942 per year. That should result in a savings of $111,000 over the three years compared to the current contract.

• Approved change orders for work at the Greater Susquehanna Center Science lab at a cost of $10,434 and work at the Hazleton Center Science Lab at a cost of $7,174. Bognet Inc. is doing the work.

