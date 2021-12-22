🔊 Listen to this

This is ‘Hangar #6’ the new 19,000 square foot hangar owned by Aviation Technologies, Inc. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

PITTSTON TWP. — Passenger flow at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport continued to rise in November and the airport marked the opening of a new hightail aircraft hangar.

Carl R. Beardsley, Jr., Executive Director, reported to the Bi-County Airport Board Tuesday that passenger enplanements for the month of November 2021 increased 111.1% to 15,831, from 7,498 in the month of November 2020.

Beardsley explained that when compared directly with the month of November 2020, the increase is mainly attributed to more people opting to fly as the country continues to re-open.

Beardsley also reported that enplanements for November 2021 compared to enplanements for November 2019 decreased by 6,959 or 30.5%. When compared directly with the month of November 2019, the decrease is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, Beardsley said two departing flights were cancelled — 1 for mechanical and 1 for no crew. This accounts for 178 (1.0%) out of a total 17,828 departure seats. Also, no arriving flights were cancelled.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new high-tail aircraft hangar.

Officially labeled “Hangar #6,” Beardsley said this 19,000 square foot hangar — owned by Aviation Technologies, Inc. — is the latest expansion project at AVP, and expands the availability to house larger aircraft at the airport.

Jim Gallagher, CEO of Aviation Technologies, said, “We are proud to be working with AVP management and staff on such a crucial step in the overall Airport Master Plan. Together, we have a strategic partnership to operate more hangars in the near future.”

Being the only high-tail aircraft hangar currently at AVP, Beardsley said this exclusive hangar can accommodate large cabin class size aircraft like the G550 and G450.

In addition to its nearly 27-foot tail-height doors, the hangar features state-of-the-art heating and sprinkler systems, overhead doors for easy street-side access, and is provisioned for future office and/or shop expansion, complete with conference room and restroom capabilities, as well as multiple parking spaces for ground vehicles.

Construction on the facility was completed by Rise Construction Company, Jefferson Township.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a term sheet agreement with Flippit, a patent-pending idea for helping passengers hold on to prohibited items discovered in TSA Security lines, rather than surrendering them, to move forward with a pilot program to a formal concession agreement.

• Approved a contract with an air service consultant.Volaire of Indiana.

• Authorized the execution of the Airline Operating Agreement with United Airlines, Inc. and American Airlines effective beginning January 1, 2022 and continue for a term of three years.

• Appointed Edwin Colon, Plymouth, to the position of Maintenance II upon completion of airport clearances.

