🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Traffic was flowing again Tuesday over the Scott Street bridge in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project cost $415,510 and was completed last week. PennDOT, which maintains the road and bridge, closed the short span on Sept. 2 after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida drenched the region. A contractor poured new concrete underneath the bridge where the fast moving waters of Laurel Run caused erosion at the abutments and the paved stream bed.