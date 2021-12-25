🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — “For unto us a child is born.”

Today, Christians here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and around the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago.

We hope and pray that our readers, advertisers and everyone throughout the region enjoys a healthy and happy Christmas Day wherever they may be and whatever they may be doing. It is a wish we extend to all, regardless of faith or creed.

We hope all who are gathering together do so as safely as possible under these trying circumstances. We wish all who travel safe voyages. And we send our best wishes and companionship to those who, for so many reasons, may be isolated from loved ones today.

We at the Times Leader thank each and every one of you for the support you have shown us throughout the years, and especially during the pandemic.

From our family to yours, merry Christmas! May we all enjoy a blessed and prosperous new year.