🔊 Listen to this

‘Dude, DCP is awesome,’Abide owner Lafe Isaacson said. He says their desire to be in the community long-term is the first thing that comes to mind. ‘They’re not just ‘show up and blow up’ … they’re in it for the long-term fruit of Wilkes-Barre and I think that’s been evident since we’ve opened.’

Abide owner Lafe Isaacson said, ‘And it’s a blast to be a part of Wilkes-Barre and to invest in Wilkes-Barre and want to see small change.’ The small change taking place within his coffeehouse allows for people from all walks of life to come together and have, ‘really, really good actual meaningful conversation.’

The outdoor seating at Abide Coffeehouse on 35 W. Market St., was purchased through a grant the Diamond City Partners received as a result of the pandemic. The DCP purchased outdoor seating and plants for several other downtown businesses, as well, bringing a welcoming element of ‘beauty’ to downtown, as owner Lafe Isaacson puts it.

Owner Lafe Isaacson says bringing ‘modern coffee’ to the area was the goal, but this ‘coffee community’ in Wilkes-Barre has allowed for much more than that.

WILKES-BARRE — Abide Coffeehouse offers high-quality coffee to local residents, but that’s not all.

Owner Lafe Isaacson, 34, isn’t from the area, although he’s very happy to be a part of it. He spent 30-some years in Southern California — Huntington Beach to be exact. However, his wife was born and raised in Hanover Township. When his wife decided to move back home, he relocated with her and they opened Abide.

Isaacson says bringing “modern coffee” to the area was the goal, but this “coffee community” in Wilkes-Barre has allowed for much more than that.

“I’m a pastor and a Christian,” he says, “so I want to be involved in people’s lives and love and serve them just as Christ loved and served us, and want to continue to love and serve and lead us and so opening up a coffee shop was a way to be involved in the community not to push my agenda, but actually to meet people from completely different walks of life and to get to know people.”

Isaacson says his shop sees folks from all walks of life who can sit down and get to know one another, regardless of beliefs. One of his customers hails from Mecca, which is considered to be the birthplace of the prophet Muhammad. Some of his other customers are “very devout Jewish individuals.”

And Isaacson says, “we all get along because of coffee.”

And he expounds, “We all meet together in this area and I get to connect with them, talk to them and they share their world views. I share my world views and most of the time, that’s exactly where it stays, because like I said, we’re not pushy about like, ‘Hey, Jesus!’

”We just want to talk about what we’re passionate about, and I love learning about what other people are passionate about.”

But it’s not only the mutual and open sharing of ideals — the “really, really good actual meaningful conversation” that Abide offers.

“And it’s a blast to be a part of Wilkes-Barre and to invest in Wilkes-Barre and want to see small change,” Isaacson said.

Isaacson believes the “small change” can have much more impact on an individual, and he’s adamant about investing in individuals. He says, “You know, a lot of places will be like, ‘You know, we raised a thousand dollars and we gave it to some big organization and now we’re gonna be able to buy a hundred school kids a box of crayons,’ or something like that. It’s like, I would much rather have a thousand dollars and help one kid get through school and actually make a difference.”

And differences have been made, especially in conjunction with organizations like the Diamond City Partners.

“Dude, DCP is awesome,” Isaacson said.

He said their desire to be in the community long-term is the first thing that comes to mind. “They’re not just ‘show up and blow up.’ … They’re in it for the long-term fruit of Wilkes-Barre, and I think that’s been evident since we’ve opened.”

He spoke at length about the DCP’s willingness to reach out, to help, to be open to ideas, and they’re desire to support local business owners. He says a grant received through DCP paid for the outside seating, which adds not only some “beauty to downtown,” but extends Abide’s welcoming environment to outside its doors.

Isaacson says he has no business experience at all, and while he says Abide’s continued success, even in surviving the pandemic is a “testament to God’s provision,” he also says of the DCP, “They’re always right there with a detailed email or phone call to just support the downtown businesses and we’ve been very blessed by that.”

Currently Abide, which will complete its third year of business on April 1, 2022, is running its Christmas menu until Dec. 31. The Winter Menu will start on Jan. 1.

Lafe says the ever-changing seasonal menu is what really sets Abide apart. Well, that and the superb “modern coffee” that’s bringing the community together, in the face of a culture that Isaacson believes is, “98% trying to divide people.”

Abide, located at 23 W. Market St., currently operates Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday’s see Abide open at the same time and close at 4 p.m.