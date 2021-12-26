🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) this week announced that two bills signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf will renew the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) program and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier (PACENET) cost-of-living moratorium, expand income eligibility and eliminate the PACENET premium “clawback.”

House Bill 1260, sponsored by Reps. Wendi Thomas and Steve Samuelson, and House Bill 291, sponsored by Rep. Shelby Labs, were both PDA legislative priorities for the 2021-22 legislative session.

H.B. 291 — now Act 92 of 2021 — extends the moratorium until December 31, 2023 to allow enrollees to maintain their PACE/PACENET benefits despite disqualifying increases in their overall income due to Social Security cost-of-living adjustments (COLA). The original moratorium was set to expire December 31, 2021.

H.B. 1260 — now Act 94 of 2021 — expands the income eligibility limits for PACENET and removes the PACENET premium clawback, which will result in premium cost savings for some enrollees. The clawback will only apply to those individuals enrolled in the program’s Part D partner plans. This will reduce the premium obligation for about 28,000 individuals.

The law expands the PACENET income limits by $6,000:

Singles: from $27,500 to $33,500

Married: from $35,500 to $41,500

PACE and PACENET currently enroll more than 250,000 older Pennsylvanians. The income limit expansions mean that an additional 100,000 older adults are now eligible. An additional 20,000 older adults are expected to enroll in 2022. Enrollment begins in February.

“The PACE and PACENET programs serve as lifelines for hundreds of thousands of older adults who need assistance with paying for their prescription medications,” said Tom Snedden, PACE director. “These two new laws will continue to help older Pennsylvanians get the savings they need and deserve and allow even more seniors to take advantage of these programs.”

Secretary of Aging Robert Torres, said, “The growth of Pennsylvania’s senior population heightens our responsibility to ensure that the safety net for vital services for older adults is intact and evolves to meet their needs. The PACE and PACENET programs play an important role in supporting seniors and offer tremendous savings by helping them pay for their prescription medications. The benefits of these two laws will allow more older Pennsylvanians to keep money in their pocket. I encourage every eligible older Pennsylvanian to sign up for this lifesaving program.”

The PACE program, funded with revenue from the Pennsylvania Lottery, began July 1, 1984 to provide comprehensive reimbursement coverage for prescription medications to qualified older Pennsylvanians. The program serves older Pennsylvanians 65 years of age and older, many of whom require multiple medications for several chronic conditions.

Mental health resources available during holidays

Members of the Wolf Administration this week reminded Pennsylvanians of available resources during the holiday season for individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use disorders (SUD).

The departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Health (DOH), Human Services (DHS), Aging (PDA), and the Governor’s Office of Advocacy and Reform joined to reinforce the Wolf Administration’s commitment to highlighting trauma-informed mental health and substance use disorder services and resources that are available year-round but often increasingly needed during the holiday season.

Pennsylvania’s Mental Health Resources Guide offers information related to mental health screenings, finding a mental health professional, locating a SUD treatment provider, resources for housing insecurity, help with trauma due to racism, and assistance with contacting your county assistance offices and applying for benefits.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential emotional support, in English and Spanish, to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A localized text option is also available via the Crisis Text Line, offering free 24/7 support by texting “PA” to 741741.

Public Assistance Programs

DHS encourages Pennsylvanians struggling to meet basic needs to apply for programs that can help them meet essential needs through the winter months. Programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), cash assistance, Medical Assistance, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and other programs can be applied for at any time at www.compass.state.pa.us. For more information assistance programs available to help Pennsylvanians, visit www.dhs.pa.gov.

Support and Referral Helpline

Free resources are available to assist Pennsylvanians with mental health needs and connect to longer term support in their community. Pennsylvanians struggling with anxiety and other mental health challenges can contact the Support & Referral Helpline toll-free, 24/7 at 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600. Helpline staff are trained to be accessible, culturally competent, and skilled at assisting people with mental illness, intellectual disabilities, co-occurring disorders, other special needs, or someone just looking for a supportive, empathetic person to listen. Staff are trained in trauma-informed care to listen, assess needs, triage calls, and provide appropriate referral to community resources for children, teens, adults and special populations, including historically marginalized groups and longer term behavioral health supports.

Get Help Now Hotline

Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). This helpline is confidential, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and staffed by trained professionals who will connect callers to resources in their community. Callers can also be connected with funding if they need help paying for treatment. A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.

Naloxone

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e. prescription pain medication or heroin). When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing. A standing order by Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson provides quick access to the medication, as Pennsylvanians can obtain naloxone at local pharmacies across the commonwealth. People can also get naloxone mailed to their home when completing a short training through a partnership with NEXT Distro.

Resources for Older Adults

In addition, Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), covering the commonwealth’s 67 counties, provide virtual and in-person activities, including health and wellness programs. Older adults can locate their local area agency on aging here.

DHS and PDA also want grandparents raising grandchildren as well as other family members such as, aunts, uncles, and cousins, who find themselves caring for children who lost parents or whose parents are not able to be their primary caregiver to know that help is available via the KinConnector helpline. The helpline is staffed by Kinship Navigators – compassionate, knowledgeable social service professionals prepared to help families locate, understand, and access resources that may be able to help them during the holiday season. It can be reached by calling 1-866-KIN-2111 (1-866-546-2111) or online at kinconnector.org.

25 states will raise the minimum wage next year

Workers in 25 states will see their paychecks grow when minimum wage increases go into effect in 2022, but Pennsylvania is not one of them because the Republican-led General Assembly has refused for over a decade to raise the commonwealth’s embarrassingly low $7.25-per-hour minimum wage.

“Pennsylvania’s food service, retail and social services workers have deserved a minimum wage hike for many years, but today the need is even more urgent. Millions of Pennsylvanians – many of them the front line workers we called heroes in the early days of the pandemic – are struggling to support their families on hourly wages under $15,” said Gov. ​Tom Wolf.

Each of Pennsylvania’s six neighboring states already have minimum wages higher than $7.25 an hour, and several of them are among the 25 states with planned increases for 2022. On Jan. 1, 2022, Pennsylvania will be surrounded by states with the following minimum wages: Delaware ($10.50); Maryland ($12.20); New Jersey ($13); New York ($13.20); Ohio ($8.80); and West Virginia ($8.75).

