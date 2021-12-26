🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — All I want for Christmas is my cat, Lily.

Yes, Virginia, I know that is not possible.

I also wish for world peace, political bipartisanship, food and shelter for all, the eradication of the coronavirus and goodwill toward all — and, of course, loving homes for our furry friends.

My Lily died April 22, 2017. at the age of 19-1/2.

She was my constant companion for all those years and she is missed.

At this time of year, we all miss our dearly departed loved ones. I am no exception. I have missed my mom since May of 1968 and my dad since November of 1995. There are other family members and friends I also miss, just like so many of you.

So we gather every holiday and we remember, we reminisce, we laugh and we cry. We think of all those holidays and all those every days when they were around and we remember how we took it all for granted — never thinking about the days after, just the days before.

Included in our remembrances are also our departed pets, like my Lily. They, too, provided many fond memories during their time with us and we will never forget.

I’m definitely a cat person. Have been most of my adult life. I have had several cats as companions over the years.

But this last one, Lily, well, she was the very best.

Lily, who I brought home as a kitten in November of 1997, left this world and crossed the infamous Rainbow Bridge on Saturday, April 22, 2017. It is a day I dreaded — a day that followed a week of a gradual progression to the inevitable.

As you know from your own experiences, these matters can be extremely emotional and Lily’s passing was the culmination of about one week of watching her last days.

When it became apparent that she was not going to get better, that she was so weak she couldn’t walk, and her soft whimpering indicated the onset of pain, I held her and talked to her and told her it was time.

When I arrived at the Plains Animal Hospital, I was early, so Lily and I sat in the car and I turned on the radio.

The song playing was “96 Tears” by Question Mark and the Mysterians. In the mid to late ’60s, my dad and I would travel to Philadelphia on weekends to visit with my mom. She was battling kidney disease and had to be taken to Philly several times for treatment. During many of those trips, “96 Tears” would come on the radio.

To this day, whenever I hear that song, I think of those days and my mom. To hear it again that Saturday morning, while struggling with the decision I never wanted to make, hearing “96 Tears,” for me, was a message from my mom that I was doing what must be done.

When “96 Tears” finished, “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys came on — a song I sang to Lily almost every day — convincing me that Lily was being watched over. I would sing, “God only knows what I’d be without you,” and Lily would listen.

After hearing those two songs back to back, I told Lily that if my favorite song came on next — “Get Together” by The Youngbloods — that I was taking her home because a miracle was happening right then and there. But before the next song played, the hospital opened and in we went.

I have to tell you what happened when I returned to my car Lily-less.

When I started the car to head for home, “Get Together” came on, totally freaking me out. Now I was convinced something was going on — that there was some power at work here. I will believe that forever.

A little bit about Lily — she was never sick a day in her life, having the constitution of her grandfather, William O’Boyle, and the courage and compassion of her grandmother, Elizabeth Kraszewski O’Boyle. Lily also liked to sleep, having special spots on the couch, at the top of the stairs, in the hallway, on her big chair upstairs and next to her dad’s recliner.

As I wrote on the Facebook, “In lieu of flowers, gifts of any kind or anything, Lily asks that all humans cherish your time with your pets and never waste a day with them.”

The Pennsylvania State Police this week is reminding pet owners, including those who keep their pets outdoors, that they are required to provide the animals with basic needs, as defined by law, or face potential animal neglect and/or cruelty charges.

“Basic needs include the proper sustenance to maintain a healthy body weight, as well as clean, unfrozen water to avoid dehydration,” said Corporal Michael Spada, PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Animal Cruelty Officer. “It is important to note that animals need just as much water in the cold of winter as they do in the heat of summer.”

Animals must also have access to an appropriate-sized shelter that provides protection from the weather, keeps the animal dry, and allows it to retain its body heat. The shelter must also be clean and sanitary.

Veterinary care must be provided for pets in need of medical attention.

With the holiday season upon us, animals are often given as gifts and sometimes surrendered to humane societies or rescues a few months later. To avoid this, consider the following: its breed and inherent behavioral traits; its size as an adult and its needs as it gets older; and the costs to care for the animal, including veterinary expenses. All too often, “cute and cuddly” pets are forgotten about as they grow and age.

Consider supporting your local shelters and rescues with donations and even adopting an older pet that needs a loving home.

I will miss my Lily always. She would support this effort.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]