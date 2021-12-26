‘Parking lot party’ helps bring spirit of season to VA residents

Volunteers from American Legion’s District 12 assembled this dolly full of snacks and treats that were delivered to the veterans living in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Christmas morning. The Legion volunteers also went around the outside of the building to sing Christmas carols to vets listening at their windows.

The Legion members assembled at the VA around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to load all of the snacks, and over $3,000 worth of donated gift cards and canteen books, onto a cart to be delivered to the veterans.

PLAINS TWP. — On what would have been the American Legion’s eighth annual VA Medical Center Christmas party, the volunteers from the Legion’s District 12 did the next best thing to express their love for the VA’s residents.

A dolly stacked high with cookies, cupcakes and other snacks was loaded up and delivered to the veterans on Saturday morning, ensuring that the men and women who have served their country so selflessly will have a very merry Christmas this year.

“We want our vets to know how much we love them and appreciate them, even if we can’t be in there with them,” said District 12 canteen fund representative Nicole Guest, who has been instrumental in organizing similar food drives for the vets over the last two years, after COVID-19 forced the holiday parties to come to a halt.

After the pandemic began, District 12 began holding “parking lot parties” in the warmer months and massive food drives like Saturday’s when the colder months set in.

The passionate efforts of the Legion, who have been sending donations and food into the VA month after month, serve to keep the veterans’ spirits up inside the medical center, and to make sure they know they haven’t been forgotten.

“We’re here every holiday doing something,” Guest said. “It’s hard not being in there with our veterans, especially on Christmas, but we do what we can to help them.”

Volunteers from the Legion gathered outside the VA around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning to begin loading up the snacks. The vets had already been treated to 200 pieces of pumpkin roll and 200 pieces of nut roll purchased from Schiel’s on Christmas Eve, but they had much, much more coming their way on Saturday.

In addition to the mountain of goodies rolling into the building, the Legion was also able to send up a donation of $500 to go toward the VA’s Women’s Clinic, another $500 in gift cards for the Social Services wing and $1,000 worth of canteen books, courtesy of the Shawnee American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth.

A donation of $1,200 also came from the American Legion Post 859 out of Newfoundland in Wayne County. In all, over $3,000 in various donations was sent up to the veterans on Christmas — not counting all the tasty treats.

After the snacks were loaded up (a task that only took about 10 minutes despite the sheer amount of supplies, a testament to how much practice the Legion volunteers have had with these food drives), the volunteers had a bit more Christmas cheer in store for the veterans.

Stopping at a few windows, the group serenaded the vets with a trio of Christmas songs: “Let it Snow,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Jingle Bells.”

A few faces could be seen waving from inside of their rooms, many wearing Christmas hats and light-up necklaces to match the ones worn by the Legion volunteers down below in the parking lot.

One familiar face was that of Derbert Dilworth, a constant presence at the VA’s holiday parties and an unending source of good cheer, even as the pandemic has made it much harder to keep that spirit up.

Dilworth’s window was the first stop for the Legion carolers, and Guest said that he had been waiting all morning for the group to arrive.

Hat and necklace on, he was clearly having a merry old time as he listened to the carols.

“This is fantastic, thank you all so much for being here,” Dilworth called out after the singing was done. “This means so much to me.”