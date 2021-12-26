🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 180 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,051.

The county’s total cases are now at 51,602 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 28,591 cases and 586 deaths; Monroe County has 24,992 cases and 405 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 6,839 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,954,488.

Weekly update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 20.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 20:

• 70.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• 406,243 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

• 213,101 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 50,778 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 2.8% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Dec. 13 – Sunday, Dec. 19:

• The daily average number of cases was 7,252.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 20 was 0.3 percent lower than on Dec. 13. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 14.4% and fell to 8%, respectively.

• There have been 800 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 59% occurring in people 70 years and older.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

