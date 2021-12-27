Organization’s annual event returns after COVID hiatus

Dozens of visitors stooped by the Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains on Sunday to partake in one of several open-house events.

A portion of the 2,000-square-foot model train display inside the Hudson Model Railroad Club during Sunday’s open house. While the layout isn’t a replica of the Wyoming Valley it does rely heavily on local landmarks and scenery.

Stephanie and Colin Walsh brought their son, Silas, to see the model train display for the first time at the Hudson Model Railroad Club open house.

The Hudson Model Railroad Club celebrated it’s 40th anniversary in 2020, however couldn’t hold its normal events due to the pandemic. Now, it’s selling specially-made 40th anniversary model train cars during their open house events.

PLAINS TWP. – The Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains held an open house Sunday, bringing in model train hobbyists, families and more to enjoy the sprawling display.

Typically open houses are held in the summer and winter, while the group works to perform maintenance and upgrades to the 2,000-square-foot display in the spring in and fall, said club secretary-treasurer David Balko. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on last year’s public events, when the club officially celebrated its 40th anniversary, he said.

“It’s just been a longtime tradition to host our public open houses,” Balko said. “As a whole last year was our 40th year, so we had custom-made cars done. Then COVID prevented us from getting them out and selling them.”

Throughout Sunday’s event visitors were able to see the display in action, which features six separate trains across three tracks, as well as purchase select items — including the club’s special 40th anniversary cars. They were also able to observe new upgrades and additions that were added in over the past year, such as a revamped city, docks and new scenery additions.

While the display isn’t an exact replica of Northeastern Pennsylvania, it does pull inspiration from the natural landscape and landmarks.

“Every year we try to do something new so the people aren’t seeing the same thing year after year,” Balko added “What we try to do is put scenes on the layout that give people something to relate to in the area, like a coal mine or Bartel’s Brewery, or the windmills.”

The open house offers a dual purpose: allowing model train enthusiasts an opportunity to get together and expand their projects while also sharing the fruits of their hobby with the public to enjoy.

Watching as one of the locomotives chugged past him, Los Angeles resident Jeff Niemiec explained the last time he was at the club was when his father brought him as a boy. Now, decades later, the Laflin native returned with his father to see how the display has changed over the years.

“I wanted to come over and see what changed,” he explained. “It’s cool to see the evolution of it.”

Niemiec added that he can particularly appreciate the complexity of the build and how it operates, as well as the time and energy it takes to create now that he’s an engineer.

The event brought a range of spectators, from folks who come to see the display annually to families who brought their children to see it for the first time.

Three year-old Silas Walsh pointed as his mother, Stephanie, held him in her arms as he looked at an oncoming train. His father, Colin, stood beside him, holding a step-stool in case he wanted to get a better view from the ground.

“He loves trains. We have one around our Christmas tree and he’s been obsessed with it the entire season,” Colin said.

Recently, they took him for a trip on the Polar Express and thought he’d also enjoy the Hudson Model Railroad Club open house. They weren’t disappointed with their first visit to see the display.

“I think it’s really nice. There’s a lot of details, and so many different scenes to look at,” Stephanie said. “I like it.”

For more information on the club and upcoming open houses, visit HudsonModelRailroadClub.org or their page on Facebook.