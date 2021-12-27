🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates reached new monthly highs, but as businesses were able to reopen following the end of the statewide shutdown order in spring 2020, unemployment trended strongly downward as many businesses rehired laid-off or furloughed employees.

Over the first half of 2021, unemployment rates continued to trend downward, but remained higher than typically seen during the five years before the pandemic. Regionally, as well as statewide and nationally, unemployment ticked upward over the summer, before falling again according to September’s preliminary data.

Rapidly declining unemployment and media reports of businesses facing difficulty hiring indicate that the region has returned to a tight labor market. In the two-county region, the number of adults participating in the labor force has rebounded faster than the total number employed.

While the labor force in the region in September 2021 stood 2.4 percent below the 2019 average, total employment remains nearly five percent below 2019 levels. This indicates that lower labor force participation alone may not be the only reason why employers are facing difficulty hiring; other contributing factors may include high rates of employee turnover and the demographic makeup of the labor force.

Statewide, new and continued Unemployment Compensation claims also peaked early in the pandemic before gradually declining in the second half of 2020. Claims rose again along with COVID-19 cases in late 2020 and early 2021.

More recently, there has been significant volatility due to a surge in fraudulent claims and changes made to the Unemployment Compensation infrastructure in Pennsylvania. Since August, new unemployment claims statewide have averaged about 12,600 per week, similar to pre-pandemic levels, and continued claims have averaged 111,000 per week, slightly below pre-pandemic levels.