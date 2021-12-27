🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 122 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,051.

The county’s total cases are now at 51,724 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 28,649 cases and 586 deaths; Monroe County has 25,125 cases and 407 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 10,506 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,964,994.

Weekly update

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends between Monday, Dec. 13 – Sunday, Dec. 19:

• The daily average number of cases was 7,252.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 20 was 0.3 percent lower than on Dec. 13. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 14.4% and fell to 8%, respectively.

• There have been 800 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 59% occurring in people 70 years and older.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.