🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Superior Court last week upheld the sentence for a Wyoming Borough man convicted by a Luzerne County jury with discharging a firearm at another person during a fight in Wilkes-Barre.

Brad A. James, 49, appealed his sentence arguing the weight of the evidence did not support a conviction. He claimed the shooting at a residence/garage at 922 Scott St. and 35 Govier St., respectively, on Nov. 3, 2017, was an accident.

The residence faces Scott Street and is built on top of the garage that has a Govier Street address.

James was charged by Wilkes-Barre police when he showed up at the garage after his estranged girlfriend sent him a text message indicating she was at the garage with their child. The woman traveled to Wilkes-Barre to transfer custody of their child and sent James a text to meet at another pre-arranged location.

Instead, James went to the garage and attempted to enter. He kicked open a door and claimed he was struck with a hammer by Edward Miller, who owns the residence and garage.

During the fight, a handgun holstered on Miller became dislodged and was picked up by James, according to court records.

James picked up the handgun that fired a round, which narrowly missed Miller passing through a shirt pocket, court records say.

A state police trooper, who testified as a firearms expert during James’ trial before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas in January 2020, said the handgun functioned properly and was highly unlikely it would discharge when dropped.

The jury convicted James of simple assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. James was found not guilty on charges of aggravated assault and burglary.

Lupas sentenced James to two years, three months to four years, six months in state prison.

James appealed the conviction and sentence maintaining the shooting was an accident.

A three member panel of the Superior Court on Dec. 22 upheld the conviction and sentence.

“…evidence demonstrated that Miller’s gun did not fire unless the trigger was pulled, that the gun was functioning properly, and that the trigger pull weight was normal. Given this evidence, the jury was free to reject (James’) claim that the gun accidentally fired and conclude, instead, that (James) intentionally pulled the trigger,” the Superior Court ruled in a 13 page opinion.