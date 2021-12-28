🔊 Listen to this

Surveillance picture released by Wilkes-Barre police on Dec. 4. Police identified the alleged shooter as Oliver Mata-Morales, wearing all black clothing.

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested a man they say shot two people, one critically, during a dispute at a South Main Street restaurant earlier this month.

Oliver Mata-Morales, 23, of Oakwood Lane, Wilkes-Barre Township, brandished a handgun and shot a man in the abdomen and a woman in her leg outside Crown Fried Chicken on Dec. 4, according to court records.

Police said the round that struck the man hit the femoral artery and a nerve impacting his legs before exiting out his back.

The motive to the shooting, detectives allege, involved Mata-Morales and two other men flirting with the man’s girlfriend inside the restaurant.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Academy and South Main streets at about 2:20 a.m. finding the man and the woman suffering gunshot wounds.

During interviews, detectives learned the man and his girlfriend, both third-party food delivery employees, arrived at the restaurant. The woman went inside to pick up two orders and was confronted by Mata-Morales and two men, who began flirting with her using vulgar language in Spanish.

A woman inside the restaurant, the second gunshot victim, told Mata-Morales and his two friends not to talk to a woman in the manner in which they were talking.

The man’s girlfriend went outside and told her boyfriend to come inside as she did not feel comfortable with Mata-Morales and his two friends.

When the man went inside the restaurant, the second victim recognized him and had a friendly conversation. She pointed out that Mata-Morales and his two friends were disrespectful toward his girlfriend.

An argument took place inside the restaurant and Mata-Morales exited, only to return minutes later when everyone exited the restaurant.

During another argument, police said Mata-Morales pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds, striking the man who accompanied his girlfriend inside the restaurant and the woman who told Mata-Morales not to speak in a vulgar way toward a woman, the complaint says.

Mata-Morales further punched the woman he was flirting with earlier, according to the complaint.

Police said Mata-Morales and his two friends fled in a vehicle.

Detectives learned Mata-Morales was charged by state police at Hazleton in March with drunken driving involving the same vehicle.

Mata-Morales was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on four counts of aggravated assault, two counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment, and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.