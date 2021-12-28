🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A sentencing hearing for a Bear Creek Township man convicted by a Luzerne County jury of sexually assaulting a girl was continued Tuesday due to testing positive for the coronavirus.

Bruce Joseph Panattieri, 25, was scheduled to be sentenced by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on a felony count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

A jury convicted Panattieri during a week long trial that ended Oct. 1. He was acquitted on a felony count of aggravated indecent assault.

Panattieri remained free on $25,000 bail despite Deputy Assistant District Attorney Brittany Quinn who wanted to revoke his bail when the jury announced the verdict.

Upon the jury’s verdict, Lupas ordered an evaluation of Panattieri by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if he was found to be a violent sexual predator or a sexual offender.

Prior to Tuesday’s hearing, it was announced the proceeding was continued to Jan. 14 due to Panattieri testing positive for COVID-19. Panattieri and his lawyer, Joseph Nocito, were not in court.

Panattieri was arrested in December 2019 by West Pittston police.

Court records say the assaults took place in West Pittston from March 2017 to March 2019.