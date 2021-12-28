GoFundMe set up for family of Sgt. Christopher Mortensen

WILKES-BARRE — City police announced the untimely passing of one of their own via the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Christopher Mortensen, 45, died Dec. 27 after a lengthy battle with COVID-19, according to the post.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Mortensen’s honor to help family members cover the costs of medical and funeral expenses.

A graduate of King’s College, with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, Mortensen then went on to attend the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Training Center in Forty Fort. Upon graduation, he was sworn in as a Wilkes-Barre Police Department officer in April 2002.

Mortensen initially served in the Patrol Division, wearing badge #625.

In the following 19 years, Mortensen would serve a number of roles honorably and in keeping with the highest standards of uniformed service.

In 2007, Mortensen became a K-9 handler, serving alongside of K-9 Kroky. In 2013, he was promoted to Sergeant and became a platoon supervisor. In 2017, Mortensen accepted the title of Records Unit supervisor. According to the post, he was ”instrumental in transitioning the department to a new records management system.”

Beyond that, Mortensen also served as K-9 supervisor, taser instructor, active attack integrated response instructor, and as a first aid/CPR Instructor.

According to his obituary, Mortensen was born in Reading, the son of Dennis and Geraldine (Padamonsky) Mortensen, and was a graduate of Cardinal Brennan High School in Fountain Springs.

Mortensen is survived by his wife of more than 16 years, Alicia Korea Mortensen; son, Colin; mother, Geraldine, father, Dennis and step mother Cathy, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, two dogs, Bastian and Riley; many friends; as well as “a cadre of brothers and sisters who will always remember him for knowledge, dedication, and professionalism.”

“He was a family man and enjoyed his family’s events. Whether it was holidays, summer gatherings or just a quiet moment at home, he loved spending time with family. He was especially proud of and was his son’s biggest fan. He loved watching Colin play soccer. He would never miss a game and could often be heard cheering from the sidelines,” Mortensen’s obituary states.

Mortensen was an active member of the Wyoming Valley FOP Lodge #36, Hanover Township, and also was a member and former CCD teacher at St. Elizabeth’s Church, Bear Creek.

His obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition.