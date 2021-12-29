AVP solicitor: Trying to block DHS flights could cost airport federal funds

PITTSTON TWP. — Attempting to deny landing rights to Department of Homeland Security charter flights could cost the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport federal funding, the airport’s solicitor said Tuesday.

In a letter to board members, attorney Donald J. Frederickson, Jr. also said an executive session for board members will be held via Zoom Wednesday morning to discuss the matter and answer members’ questions.

In related developments:

• An official with Aviation Technologies — which handles private charters at the airport, including the DHS flights — has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the company to institute additional measures when accepting passengers on incoming flights, the company confirmed.

• Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo Tuesday said state officials confirmed that passengers from the four flights that landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport recently were not kept in Luzerne County.

James Gallagher, president of Aviation Technologies, said three more flights are scheduled to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport this week, but Gallagher said he has only agreed to receive one of those flights — scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. He said the two other flights are scheduled to land Friday and Saturday, but Gallagher said he has not yet agreed to receive them.

FAA funding in focus

Frederickson wrote to board members that his office had reached out to Federal Aviation Administration counsel regarding the charters.

“Under FAA regulations we are not able to deny these flights landing rights at our airport. Doing so would jeopardize our FAA funding. The only way that we could cancel these flights would be based upon operational issues at the airport (i.e. staffing, fuel shortage etc.),” Frederickson wrote.

Airport Executive Director Carl Beardsley scheduled an Executive session for the Board via Zoom at 11 a.m. Wednesday “to discuss this matter and answer any questions you may have,” Frederickson advised the board.

Aviation Technologies’ concerns

For Thursday’s flight, Gallagher said all disembarking passengers must be wearing masks and they will be required to handle their own baggage.

“My employees will all be wearing masks and gloves,” Gallagher said.

Earlier this week, Gallagher confirmed four flights have arrived in recent days — Dec. 11, Dec. 17 and two on Dec. 25. Gallagher said at least two of the flights were diverted to AVP from other airports.

Gallagher said his company holds government contracts, including military contracts. He said his business and AVP are publicly funded and must accept the flights.

Gallagher said the passengers were placed on buses and taken to unknown destination. He said one bus was reportedly sent to Brooklyn, N.Y.

Gallagher said most of the passengers were children and teenagers. He said their names were written on duct tape attached to their bags. He said most did not speak English and interpreters traveled with them.

Gallagher said each plane carried between 100 and 120 passengers.

Lawmaker’s questions

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, raised several questions about the flights and the passengers, identified as undocumented immigrants.

Meuser sent a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and to Tae Johnson, acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In his letter, Meuser said it was his understanding that a total of 130 immigrants — 118 minors and 12 adults — arrived aboard an iAero charter flight on Friday, Dec. 17, and were subsequently transported on buses from a private hangar.

“The lack of communication and transparency surrounding this process is unacceptable,” Meuser said. “Your agency failed to notify me or any other local officials of these activities, leaving us unable to answer the concerns of constituents in the communities we represent. Pennsylvanians deserve to know about these decisions affecting their community.”

Meuser said he has a meeting Wednesday with federal officials during which he expects answer to his questions.

Meuser said he is determined to confirm all the reports and to obtain all details on the passengers and where they were taken and if they were properly vetted.

County officials comment

Luzerne County Council member Lee Ann McDermott and Acting Manager Crocamo sit on the Bi-County Board at the airport, along with County Council Chair Tim McGinley. They responded to questions asked by Council member Harry Haas.

McDermott said she was not given any information regarding the flights coming into the airport.

She said she contacted Carl Beardsley, the airport Executive Director, to find out what he knew.

“He stated that the airport has no control over these flights coming into the airport, the migrants did not go through the terminal,” McDermott said. “The plane was a private charter ordered by ICE. The plane landed, unloaded the migrants at the FBO (Fixed Base Operator) hangar and put them onto buses to who knows where. The FBO was asked to process the people and they did what they were asked to do by the federal government. The plane that landed on Dec. 17, had 118 kids and 12 adults, no ages were given. I don’t have information on the other flights.”

McDermott added that, “No one was made aware of this, it was very secretive. It is a lack of transparency from the Biden Administration and is unacceptable. The citizens of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties deserve to know the whole story.”

Crocamo said she agreed with McDermott that the board was not notified of any of the flights.

“Right now we have more questions than answers,” Crocamo said. “As is evident by the emails being exchanged there are a number of questions that need to be answered, including to what extent, if any, the board has control over the FBO’s decision to accept these flights.

“Of immediate concern is the safety and well being of the minor children who were being transported. The administration is reaching out to state authorities for information as to whether the children are in Luzerne County.”

Crocamo subsequently informed council the children were not placed in the county.