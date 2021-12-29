🔊 Listen to this

PASADENA. Calif. — The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard will participate in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day and will be led by U.S. Marine Sgt. Amy Polachek, a Dallas High School graduate.

Polachek is the non-commissioned officer in charge of the unit that is located at Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow, Calif.

The Dallas native will be carrying the National Colors during the parade.

Polachek is a 2009 graduate of Dallas Senior High School and was an administrative specialist in the Marine Corps prior to joining the unit.

In January 1985, the Mounted Color Guard made its first appearance in the Rose Parade, which is one of the largest events they participate in annually. They have appeared in every Rose Parade since 1990 and have the honor of being the first military unit to lead the parade.

Nationwide, the Mounted Color Guard performs in parades, ceremonies, and rodeos.

Since its inception in 1967, the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard has received numerous awards from the California National Association of Paraders, including the Overall Outstanding Equestrian Group, Overall High Point Champion, and Class Champion.

The unit is the last remaining Mounted Color Guard in the Marine Corps and nearly all Marines assigned to the unit come with little knowledge or experience with horses.

Polacheck has been with the Mounted Color Guard since 2020.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.