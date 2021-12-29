🔊 Listen to this

Stefanie Salavantis and Tarah Toohil will be sworn in as Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas judges in the county courthouse rotunda Wednesday afternoon.

Both Republicans, the women secured judge seats in the Nov. 2 general election.

Salavantis, of Kingston, took office as county district attorney in 2012 and was re-elected twice. She resigned as DA in March to run for county judge.

Toohil, of Butler Township, became a state representative in the 116th Legislative District in 2011 and was re-elected five times, most recently in the 2020 general election.

There’s still another year remaining in Toohil’s state representative term.

The county is awaiting notice from the state on when a special election will be held because it is not a county decision, County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Tuesday.

Notification will come through the filing of a writ for special election, said county Election Director Michael Susek. He said he has no confirmation yet on whether the writ will call for a vacancy-filling special election before or during the 2022 primary election. Preparations would be necessary if the election bureau is required to hold a separate standalone election that does not coincide with the primary, he said.

While Salavantis and Toohil will take the oath Wednesday, they will not be officially seated as judges until Jan. 3, said county Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh. Both have been assigned to the family court division, he said.

Six sitting judges who were retained for another term on Nov. 2 will be sworn in privately in their chambers or courtrooms Wednesday before the 3 p.m. ceremony for Salavantis and Toohil. The judges who were retained: Lesa S. Gelb, Richard M. Hughes III, Fred A. Pierantoni III, Jennifer L. Rogers, Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. and Michael T. Vough.

At 2:45 p.m., county judges will assemble and proceed as a group to the rotunda to participate in the ceremony for Salavantis and Toohil, officials said.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, court officials are asking non-family attendees to watch the swearing-in from the second- or third-floor hallways overlooking the rotunda.

The ceremony is set to begin with a bagpipe procession and a welcome from President Judge Vough.

County Judge Thomas F. Burke Jr. is scheduled to administer the oath to Salavantis, while Pennsylvania Superior Court President Judge Emeritus Correale Stevens will perform that task for Toohil, the ceremony program says.

Family members of Salavantis and Toohil will hold the Bible during the oath and assist in the ceremonial “enrobement,” it says.

