WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed and there will be no DPW collections on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. East End, Miners Mills, and Parsons residents will have paper and cardboard recycling as well as garbage collection on Monday, Jan. 3. This information is different from what is reflected on the City Calendar, officials noted.

Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre City DPW will be collecting discarded, natural Christmas Trees from Jan. 10 through Jan.28. Trees must be free of all decorations or ornaments. Bagged trees will not be accepted.