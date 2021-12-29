🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre had a chance to make up for missing out a recent performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square. Some of the children were out with COVID-19, so Tuesday night’s ‘FLASH! A Flashback of 2021,’ gave them the platform on which to have their showcase.

Gunnar Grebeck models on the makeshift runway, showcasing not only the styles offered up by local businesses such as The Haberdashery and Designs by Irina, but also the collaboration of local artists and visionaries coming together for a night out to benefit all involved.

In a night that featured stars across dance, fashion, design, arts of all kinds, the spotlight of the evening was on the local photographers. In an area that isn’t short on talent, the images on display were something to behold. Featuring stunning imagery from the following local professionals: Jim Gavenus; Amy Dilger; Jason Reidmiller; Kristen Mullen; Curtis Salonick; Angel Burlane; Sean McKeag; and the aforementioned Hrycyna, it’s easy to see the ability found in NEPA’s visionaries.

FORTY FORT — There’s rarely a dull moment at the 900 Rutter Ave. Complex in Forty Fort. And there’s rarely an event that takes place that doesn’t see numerous businesses that occupy the space working together in collaboration and cohesion.

Tuesday night’s “FLASH!” photo exhibit and fashion show was no different.

The event, fully advertised as “FLASH! A Flashback of 2021,” kicked off at 6 p.m. with a performance of scenes from holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” by members of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

Anna Malsky, who is the artist-in-residence at ANNAMALY, which hosted the event, is the daughter of Gina Malsky, who runs the Dance Theatre. Anna says that some of the children from the theatre missed out on being able to participate in a recent performance at the Kirby Center due to COVID-19, “so this is a make-up for them to perform.”

Then the fashion show started. Featuring wardrobe pieces and accessories from The Haberdashery and Designs by Irina, models had a chance to strut their stuff on the makeshift runway leading down the hallway from the Haberdashery into the gallery space that is the ANNAMALY Art Collective.

Within the gallery, there was around 50 photographs on display, all taken by eight local professionals. The younger Malsky says her regular full-time job helped her make these connections, particularly with one featured photographer, Amanda Hrycyna. “My full-time job is over at Verve Vertu Art Studio in Dallas, so from there I have a lot of connection with art-makers of all kinds. (Hrycyna) is one who connected me with most of the photographers which is amazing,” she says. And from there, they figured why not expand the event?

While attendance was free, folks coming out to support could donate, “At Your Own Risk”, as the donation skull warned. Also featured were gratis wines and water, treats from Alle’s Chocolate Shop, a performance by County Lines and hair sculpting on the models, delivering on the advertised “something for all five senses.”

In what’s been a big year for ANNAMALY, since opening with an Earth Day event, hosting an “Eight-week childrens’ intensive” and a “spooky show” for October, Malsky says there will be more to come in 2022.

“I love people and bringing people together,” she says, “and I’m happy to do it here.” She later said that she’s “definitely cooking up events for next year.”

Beyond the immense ability on display, it was also quite easy to see an artistic community — and a business community — show support to one another. Malsky summarized it as such, “Thanks to all the artists and everybody who is eager to absorb art as well as make it.”

If you’d like to book an appointment at the studio, you can follow ANNAMALY’s Instagram page and message her there.