🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are searching for Andrew Dane Carter, 31, on allegations he assaulted his infant son causing multiple head injuries and skull fractures.

Detectives learned of the alleged abuse June 5, 2020, when the infant was first taken to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, then Geisinger Wyoming Valley before being flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

A physician told police the infant, 4-weeks old in June 2020, suffered neurological injuries that were described as “devastating,” and the prognosis was “grim,” according to court records.

Medical tests revealed the infant sustained skull fractures, brain bleeds causing pressure on the brain resulting in “sundown” eyes, projectile vomiting and lack of weight gain, court records say.

During a June 9, 2020, interview with detectives, Carter claimed he dropped a can of baby formula on the infant’s head while also stating the infant fell onto the floor when he abruptly got up from a chair while the infant slept on his chest, according to court records.

Carter further told detectives, court records say, the infant’s injuries were caused by a grandmother but recanted that claim.

Detectives reviewed Carter’s cell phone that revealed searches including, “Can a baby grow up slow from being hit as an infant,” “What happens when you punch a baby in its head,” “Baby hit head; what to look for and when to be concerned,” and “What does it mean when a baby keeps throwing up,” court records say.

After the interview, detectives told Carter they felt he was being deceptive.

A physician told detectives the infant’s head injuries would not had been caused by a can of baby formula hitting the head.

When the infant was transported to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre on June 4, 2020, medical tests were coming back normal but the treating physician wanted the infant to stay overnight for observation at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

The infant was transferred to Geisinger Wyoming Valley where the baby’s temperature dropped to 92 degrees and a nurse noticed the infant was not moving his arms. The infant’s mother informed hospital staff she noticed her baby’s eyes had been rolling down and his head seemed to be larger than normal, court records say.

Results from a head scan revealed skull fractures and bleeding on the brain. The infant was then flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where more thorough examination revealed numerous head and brain injuries, according to court records.

Detectives in court records say Carter did not attend any of the infant’s well-visits or accompanied the baby to the three Geisinger medical facilities.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carter on Dec. 7 charging him with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and one count each of child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Police said the injuries were caused at Carter’s former residence at 130 S. Hancock St. His last known address is 38 Irving Place, Apt. 7, Wilkes-Barre.

Carter is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carter is asked to call police Det. Christopher Maciejczyk at 570-208-4228.