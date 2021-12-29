🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre released surveillance pictures of a man and a vehicle involved in the theft of cigarettes from Food Express early Wednesday morning.

The thief used a rock to smash the front glass door and stole approximately $1,500 worth of cigarettes, state police said.

Troopers responded to an alarm at the store finding the smashed door at about 1:40 a.m.

The suspect wore a carhart beanie hat, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, gray work gloves, blue jeans and black ADIDAS sneakers. He fled in a bright yellow mid-2000s Dodge Ram 1500 that has a tri-ball hitch, brackets for a bed cover and some rust on the rear quarter panel area.

A similar incident happened in Hanover Township that may have involved the same suspect.

Anyone with information about the burglary and theft is asked to call state police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-697-2000.

By Ed Lewis