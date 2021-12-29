🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — At the same podium and same location in the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda, Sam Sanguedolce for the second time this year took the oath of office as district attorney.

Only this time, Sanguedolce became the elected top prosecutor after officially winning the seat in the November general election.

Sanguedolce became district attorney March 25 when Stefanie Salavantis stepped down to campaign for judge on the Court of Common Pleas in Luzerne County, which she won receiving the highest number of votes for one of two judgeships.

With his wife, Lisa, holding the Bible, Sanguedolce took the oath of office from retiring Luzerne County Judge Thomas F. Burke Jr.

As Burke noted, it was deja vu for the two of them.

Sanguedolce said Burke administered the oath of office to him when he became an assistant district attorney under then District Attorney David W. Lupas nearly two decades ago.

“When I began my career as a prosecutor, Judge Thomas Burke swore me in as an assistant district attorney to a job I thought at the time I would spend a couple of years doing and go back to private practice,” Sanguedolce said. “As it turns out, nearly 20 years later, I have the honor of asking Judge Burke to swear me in again as district attorney as he ends his career as a beloved judge here in the county.”

“It is an honor and privilege,” Burke said. “As the great baseball icon Yogi Berra used to say, it was deja vu all over again. Twenty years ago, this eager young lawyer who showed great promise has now merged into a position of leadership.”

Sanguedolce thanked the voters of Luzerne County for electing him as district attorney.

Surrounded by family, friends, co-workers and law enforcement officers from several departments, Sanguedolce thanked them all.

“Judge Lupas who gave me the chance to be an assistant district attorney and who I had the honor of working alongside on homicide cases and appearing before on homicide cases, so thank you Judge Lupas,” Sanguedolce said.