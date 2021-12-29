Congressman says: ‘We got some answers, and we got some bureaucratic baloney’

WILKES-BARRE — Following a conference call Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to discuss the recent flights to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said the agency verified that it had organized flights transporting unaccompanied minor illegal immigrants.

Meuser, R-Dallas, said the majority of the children are being released to family members, while others are being sent to HHS contracted facilities. He said upon being released from HHS custody, the minors will begin “standard immigration proceedings.”

None of the undocumented children remained in Luzerne County, Meuser said he was told.

“The agency attributed their increased use of charter flights to the increased volume of unaccompanied minors at the southern border,’ Meuser said. “This influx is the direct result of the Biden Administration’s deliberate failure to secure the border. Rescinding the Remain in Mexico Policy, ending Title 42 expulsions, and passing mass amnesty in the House of Representatives have encouraged record levels of illegal immigration. Along with more than 2 million illegal immigrants this year, Border Patrol has seized twice as much fentanyl as in 2020, and a record 112,000 unaccompanied minors have been apprehended this year.”

Four HHS-sponsored flights arrived at the airport on Dec. 11, Dec. 17 and two on Dec, 25. Three more are scheduled to arrive, one each on Thursday, Dec. 30, Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.

Rejecting flights unlikely

On Wednesday, James Gallagher, president of Aviation Technologies, said he was not sure he would accept the flights. However, Gallagher and attorney Donald J. Frederickson, Jr., solicitor to the Bi-County Airport Board, have each said that since the airport and Aviation Technologies receive federal funding, it is unlikely that the flights can be turned away. Gallagher said his company holds contracts with the federal government and the U.S. military.

The Bi-County Airport Board held a virtual executive session Wednesday morning, after which Fredrickson released the following statement:

“The Airport is aware of media reports regarding recent charter flights landing at AVP.

“The Airport’s primary obligation is to remain safe, secure, and operational for aeronautical activities at all times.

“The Airport receives significant federal grant funding, and pursuant to statutory requirements incorporated into its agreements with the Federal Aviation Administration, must remain “available for public use on reasonable conditions and without unjust discrimination.” 49 U.S.C. § 47107(a)(1).

“This obligation extends to the Airport’s fixed-base operator, which is primarily responsible for servicing charter flights.

“Neither the Airport nor the Airport’s FBO may legally deny use of AVP’s facilities to any operator based on the identity of passengers or the purpose of the flight, nor can either control when any specific flight lands or departs.

“Consistent with its federal obligations, the Airport will remain open for charter and commercial flights at all times and will ensure that they can be safely and securely operated.”

HHS agency protocol

Meuser said HHS provided details on the agency’s protocol for processing and releasing unaccompanied minors from their custody. He said the agency conducts background checks on the minors, as well as family members to whom they may be released.

“All minors receive vaccinations appropriate to their age, including against COVID-19, and are not transported unless they have tested negative for COVID-19,” Meuser said.

Meuser went on to say that his office has submitted questions in a letter to HHS and he is awaiting a response in writing from HHS as well as additional follow-up answers from Wednesday call.

“I instructed the Department to notify my office of future flights and to verify that the passengers are in fact minors, that they have been vetted and tested for COVID-19, and to provide the final destinations of those on board,” Meuser said. “My office continues to closely monitor this situation and we are working to determine the best course of legislative action to increase transparency and allow state and local governments to have more authority in such circumstances.”

Meuser added that the journey to the southern border is perilous and families pay thousands of dollars to bring them through the desert.

“It is well-documented that the risk of violence and human trafficking is high for migrants,” Meuser said. “The Biden Administration must put an end to this humanitarian tragedy by enforcing the law, reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy, continuing Title 42 expulsions, providing Border Patrol the tools they need to secure the border, including completing the border wall, and sending a strong message of enforcement to would-be migrants.”

In an interview with the Times Leader after the call to HHS, Meuser said, “We got some answers, and we got some bureaucratic baloney.”

He said he was told all passengers are tested and at have received at least one vaccination.

“We were told that HHS is doing its best to move these children into their sponsorships,” Meuser said, which includes foster homes in metropolitan areas. “I’m told they are primarily being bused to metropolitan areas. I’m not sure if that’s supposed to make us feel better, but this lack of transparency is unacceptable.”

Meuser said he was told that many of the children have suffered from abuse and/or molestation.

“These kids are traumatized,” Meuser said. “And then they are being placed on planes and taken who knows where.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.