Salavantis, Toohil sworn in; county judiciary now half women

Six Luzerne County judges who won retentions during the 2021 November general elections were sworn-in earlier in the day on Wednesday. Front row, left to right: Judge Richard M. Hughes, III, President Judge Michael T. Vough, Judge Lesa S. Gelb, Judge Fred A. Pierantoni, III. Back row: Judge Jennifer L. Rogers, Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky, Jr.

Twenty-year old Alexandra Toohil, left, takes part in the enrobement ceremony for her mother Tarah C. Toohil, who was sworn in as a Luzerne County judge on Wednesday.

Retiring Luzerne County Judge Thomas F. Burke, Jr. received a standing ovation from the crowd gathered under the Luzerne County Courthouse retunda prior to swearing-in of newly elected judges, Stefanie J. Salavantis and Tarah C. Toohil.

Superior Court Justice Correale Stevens did the honor of swearing-in Tarah C. Toohil as a Luzerne County judge with her husband Scot Burkhardt by her side. Holding the Bible are sons Blaise Burkhardt, 5, and Jacob Burkhardt, 10, with daughter Alexandra Toohil looking on.

Retiring Luzerne County Judge Thomas F. Burke, Jr., left, swears-in incoming county judge, Stefanie J. Salavantis with her husband Jim McGrady holding the Bible. To the right is Salavantis’ mother Cletta Salvantis holding Judge Salvantis’ daughter Remington.

WILKES-BARRE — History was made Wednesday afternoon at the Luzerne County Courthouse as Stefanie Salavantis and Tarah Toohil were sworn in as county judges, marking the first time the county bench has been made up of an equal amount of women and men.

“I believe that Luzerne County is really paving the way for other counties, showing that the more equality on the bench is necessary,” Salavantis said after she and Toohil had taken their oaths in the ornate rotunda.

“You see — you’ve seen these elections these days. Women are dominating and I love it. I love seeing strong women stepping up and getting involved.”

The race in November was between three women for two seats on the bench: Salavantis, Toohil, and Alexandra Kokura Kravitz, with Salavantis and Toohil emerging victorious.

“It’s the largest complement now of women — half of the judiciary here in Luzerne County,” Toohil said. “It’s historic that half are women — five out of the 10. And so, it’s just an honor and I think it’ll probably hit us later when we look at the picture,” she said, referring to a photo of her, Salavantis and colleagues Tina Polacheck Gartley, Lesa Gelb and Jennifer Rogers.

While Salavantis and Toohil took the oath Wednesday, they will not be officially seated as judges until Jan. 3, county Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh previously said. Both have been assigned to the family court division, he said.

Six sitting judges who were retained for another term on Nov. 2 were sworn in privately in their chambers or courtrooms Wednesday before ceremony for Salavantis and Toohil. The judges who were retained: Gelb, Richard M. Hughes III, Fred A. Pierantoni III, Rogers, Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. and Michael T. Vough.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan, who gave the invocation, started by pointing out the familiarity of the new judges.

Salavantis, of Kingston, previously served as district attorney for nearly 10 years prior to resigning this past March to pursue a judgeship – a pursuit that ended in her favor.

Toohil, of Butler Township, served as a state representative starting in 2011 and was re-elected five times before also heading out to campaign for her newest office.

“We ask you to watch over these new judges, who we have known, to this point, to be our friends, our coworkers, our representatives in government, our district attorney, our neighbors, our confidants.” Kaplan said. “From today, they will be the ones we trust the most to carry out justice along with their colleagues.”

In closing, to the laughter of the crowd, he said, “May this New Year bring us so much goodness, so much kindness, that our new judges won’t have to work too hard, amen.”

Afterwards, time was taken by President Judge Michael T. Vough to recognize the passing of the torch.

“When we have new judges, we have judges that are leaving the bench after completing their service,” Vough said. He went on to recognize Senior Judge William T. Amesbury, who transitioned to senior status at the end of 2020, and Judge Thomas F. Burke, 75, who will be retiring.

Both judges, Vough said, “have served this court and the citizens of Luzerne County with honor and distinction,” and were asked to stand for an ovation that brought the audience to their feet as well.

And with that, the oaths and enrobements began. Salavantis was first up. She was sworn in, right hand raised, by Judge Burke, as her husband, Jim McGrady, held the Bible for her. Her mother, Cletta, held granddaughter Remington, as McGrady helped robe his wife.

Of the day, Salavantis said, “It’s overwhelming. I feel wonderful,” she said, citing the trust voters had placed in her as DA and now as judge.

“I truly feel honored today,” Salavantis said.

She also spoke of her father, who passed away earlier this year due to COVID-19. “And to have all of the rest of my family here and showing how truly loved I am and that he’s here with me in spirit, I truly believe it,” she said while speaking with reporters. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him. There’s just so much love here in this rotunda and it’s just been a beautiful day.”

Toohil then took her place, to be sworn in by Superior Court Justice Correale Stevens, in the company of daughter Alexandra, 20, sons Blaise and Jacob, 5 and 10, and husband Scot Burkhardt.

Toohil said she was “positively overwhelmed,” but was “greatly honored to be able to serve our county in this capacity.”

She went on to say how excited she was. As her work will be assigned by the President Judge, she’s ready to get to work, saying, “We’re going to hit the ground running and I’m going to work as hard as I can for the people of the county.”

Both women were also very excited to be a part of a bench that now sees half of its justices as women.

As Father Paul McDonell, Rector of Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary in Laflin gave the benediction, he asked, “May justice be tempered with mercy,” and prayed to, “Keep us all free from sickness, danger and harm.”

A fitting close to an eventful afternoon.