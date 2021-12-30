🔊 Listen to this

State police at Wilkes-Barre released a surveillance picture of a yellow Dodge Ram 1500 involved in a burglary at the Food Express service station on Route 11, Plymouth Township, early Wednesday morning.

Hanover Township police released surveillance pictures of a man who stole cigarettes during a burglary at the Sunoco Fast Lane service center on Sans Souci Parkway early Wednesday morning.

HANOVER TWP. — Township police are investigating a smash and grab theft at the Sunoco Fast Lane service station on Sans Souci Parkway early Wednesday morning.

Police said a man smashed a glass door at about 1:20 a.m. and stole several packs of cigarettes before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

About 20 minutes later, state police at Wilkes-Barre say a modus operandi theft occurred at Food Express, Route 11, in Plymouth Township, where the thief used a rock to smash the glass door and stole approximately $1,500 worth of cigarettes.

State police believe the two thefts may have involved the same suspect.

The two stores are located about three miles apart.

In the Plymouth Township theft, state police described the man wore a Carhart beanie hat, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray work gloves, blue jeans and black Adidas sneakers. He fled the Food Express location in a bright yellow mid-2000s Dodge Ram 1500 that has a tri-ball hitch, brackets for a bed cover and some rust on the rear quarter panel area.

Surveillance pictures released by Hanover Township police of the theft at the Sunoco Fast Lane station shows the thief wearing Adidas sneakers and a yellow vehicle parked outside the smashed glass door.

Anyone with information about the burglary and theft is asked to call state police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-697-2000 or Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.