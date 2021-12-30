🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was arraigned Thursday on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman who went to his apartment to buy marijuana in 2018.

Marquise Marcel Sampeur, 26, of Church Street, Edwardsville, raped the woman despite her saying no many times inside a bathroom of his previous residence on Park Avenue, according to court records.

The woman told police she went to Sampeur’s Park Avenue apartment to buy marijuana at the encouragement of a friend, court records say.

Sampeur was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer on charges of rape, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, indecent assault and strangulation. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $40,000 bail.

Police said the alleged offense happened Aug. 25, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police she went out with friends to a tavern at North Main and Jackson streets, Wilkes-Barre, and later to a bar/pizzeria on North Main Street where Sampeur was patronizing.

While at the pizzeria, she claimed Sampeur complimented her about her clothing.

After leaving the pizzeria, she told police she was contacted by another friend who was with a boyfriend at Motel 6 in Wilkes-Barre Township. She claimed her friend’s boyfriend was looking to buy marijuana and had knowledge Sampeur was looking to sell pot from seeing a social media post under his moniker “Marquise SoWavy,” the complaint says.

The woman told police she picked up her friend and drove to Sampeur’s Park Avenue apartment noticing two other men inside.

She claimed Sampeur led her to a bathroom that had a bag of marijuana and a scale.

Sampeur told the woman, “I’ll give it to you for free if you do me a favor,” before dropping his pants and sexually assaulting her, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint said the woman reported she kept telling Sampeur “no,” but couldn’t escape as Sampeur held onto her wrists and had the bathroom door locked. She reported she yelled for help but no one came to her aid.

When the woman left the apartment, she confided with her friend as they drove to the motel and later went to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Police obtained DNA samples from Sampeur, the complaint says.