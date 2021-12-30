🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they arrested Nathan Eroh, 36, on charges he strangled his girlfriend and slashed her son who came to her aid early Thursday morning.

Eroh, address listed on court records as homeless, was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation and harassment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $40,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the area of North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Scott Street for a report of a domestic disturbance at about 3:30 a.m.

Officers were flagged down by Lena Williams and James Moore.

Williams told police her fiance, Eroh, was responsible for their injuries and was walking south on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Eroh was arrested a short time later when he was spotted walking through a parking lot.

Williams told police an argument with Eroh erupted while James Moore was buying cigarettes.

During the argument, Williams claimed Eroh headbutted her and punched her in the face. She was shoved to the ground where she told police Eroh began choking her with a scarf she was wearing, the complaint says.

Eroh was allegedly on top of Williams, who was face down, pulling back and upward on the scarf strangling her.

Moore came to the aid of his mother and was able to get Eroh off her.

Eroh attacked Moore with an unknown sharp instrument causing a laceration on Moore’s wrist, the complaint says.

Police said Williams and Moore were transported to a local hospital.