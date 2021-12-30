🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Municipal Building as well as the Fire Headquarters will be closed to public access now through Jan. 17, according to a release from the borough.

Offices will remain open to serve the needs of residents, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you absolutely need to meet with a staff member, appointments can be made by calling 570-288-4576, ext. 112 or by email at [email protected] Anyone who will be entering the Municipal Building for a scheduled appointment is asked to wear a mask. There will be no public access to the Fire Headquarters.

Residential and commercial permit applications can be found online at www.kingstonpa.org, however for those without internet access, documents can be mailed or arrangements can be made for staff to meet you at the point of entry.

Additionally, any correspondence requiring borough attention (applications, tax payments, parking ticket payments, etc.) can be dropped off to the Municipal Building or mailed to 500 Wyoming Ave. If hand-delivering, drop boxes can be found at the front and side entrances.

Furthermore, property tax payments for 2021 will only be accepted on Monday, Jan. 3. All payments must be made in the form of check or money order and placed in one of the aforementioned drop boxes by 4:30 p.m. A receipt will be mailed to the taxpayer. All payments for 2021 must be made at the Tax Claim Office located in the Luzerne County Courthouse after Jan 3.

For non-emergency police or non-emergency fire business, call 570-288-3674 or 570-287-0770, respectively.