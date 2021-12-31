🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Newspaper reporters spend a lot of time analyzing trends and processes, marking what we believe were the top issues of a given year.

Without a doubt, the many changes we saw in business, government, and the community as a whole are important benchmarks for the region, as described elsewhere in this edition.

But what did our online readers spend the most time clicking on at timesleader.com in 2021? It probably won’t come as a surprise that crime, politics, and — ahem — a certain substance led the list.

Here were this year’s most read online stories:

5. Three more Luzerne County Children and Youth workers under investigation, Aug. 16

Three unidentified management-level employees at Luzerne County Children and Youth were placed on administrative leave without pay, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council. There has been no official disclosure of the outcome as of yet.

4. Police: 3 dead in Plains Township murder, suicide, Feb. 1

A neighbor dispute about shoveling snow resulted in a double murder-suicide in the first block of West Bergh Street. Authorities identified the victims as James J. Goy Jr., and his wife, Lisa Ann Goy, while the gunman was identified as Jeffrey Spaide, 47.

3. Luzerne County Council votes to seek primary investigation, May 26

A Luzerne County Council majority voted to ask the county District Attorney’s Office to investigate the May 18 primary election. Councilman Walter Griffith proposed the DA election investigation request, citing an on-screen ballot mislabeling error and other problems that caused many voters to be “disenfranchised and concerned about the integrity of the election process.” No criminality was found.

2. Local medical hemp business selling Delta 8, but what is it? March 13

3BUDS Dispensary, a Wyoming-based medical hemp facility, legally sells products with a less psychoactive effect than medical marijuana, as this story explained. Co-owner Theodore Lasher explained that Delta 8 THC products target the body’s responses to pain and anxiety but without causing as much of a high.

1. Convicted murderer, 16, appeals 40-year prison sentence, Jan. 28

Louisa Reyes, 16, through her attorneys, Frank T. McCabe II and David V. Lampman II, is challenging her sentence of 40-years-to-life after she admitted to taking part in the killing of Fred Boote in 2018. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The appeal is still pending.