For many of us, the start of a new year is a time to reflect and take stock, contemplating the past 365 days even as we look ahead toward new aspirations.

In the case of Downtown Wilkes-Barre, it’s undeniable that 2021 was another challenging year. To be totally honest, it was considerably challenging. The economic disruption caused by COVID-19 continued as two-thirds of Downtown office workers did their work remotely at home rather than in their offices, and many in-person events remained curtailed. That’s plenty to overcome.

As a result, 2021 was the first year since 2005 that Downtown’s storefront business closures outpaced new business openings – the end of a sixteen-year streak of business growth. However, the Downtown community – led by the Diamond City Partnership (DCP), Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization – continues to battle back.

During the past year, we enjoyed the return of the Fine Arts Fiesta in May and the Rockin’ the River concert series in July. Farmer’s Market resumed its normal configuration on Public Square throughout the growing season, and the City of Wilkes-Barre’s parades and festivals again filled the streets. More than 5,800 people visited Downtown on November 23 to view this year’s Christmas Parade. From Yoga at the River to Chalkfest, activities returned to the River Common. R/C Movies 14 and the F.M. Kirby Center reopened to the public, and Karl Hall and Boozy B’s held well-regarded outdoor events.

DCP and its partners developed several new events to bring people back Downtown, for example, the monthly Thursday-night Sunsets on South Main live-music series, the Sips Wednesday-evening happy hour promotion, the summer Downtown Discoveries Kids Fest, and the Holiday Market at Midtown Village on Small Business Saturday.

Through DCP’s College Ambassador program – one element of our larger effort to help restaurants and retailers combat the pandemic’s negative impact – interns from local colleges provided direct technical assistance to Downtown storefront businesses.

We worked with landlords, businesses, and developers to foster new Downtown investments, and despite the pandemic, our central city witnessed the addition of even more market-rate residential units.

From Harrisburg to Washington, local media outlets to the pages of The New York Times, DCP advocated for Downtown’s recovery.

And we never stopped working to improve the quality of Downtown’s public environment. Throughout 2021, DCP’s Clean Team removed 4,300 pounds of trash, 119 graffiti tags, and 260 stickers; maintained 186 hanging flower baskets and a dozen large planters; and spent 82 hours clearing snow and ice.

The Diamond City Partnership continued to assist Mayor George Brown and the City of Wilkes-Barre in their efforts to reinvigorate Public Square, most recently by securing a state grant that will help fund design work to guide future rehabilitation. DCP funded regular special detail police patrols, created new partnerships to address Downtown social issues, and even planted ten additional shade trees.

Work will begin next year on the West Market Street Gateway façade design project, made possible through a second state grant secured by DCP earlier this year.

These initiatives are all driven by a single goal – ensuring that Downtown Wilkes-Barre is a vibrant, economically healthy place that’s a regional point of pride.

To do that, we must work together to ensure Downtown’s public environment is clean, safe, vibrant, and welcoming; Downtown’s economic strategy leverages fundamental assets like our historic buildings, our riverfront, and our colleges; and Downtown’s appeal is enhanced as the region’s premiere mixed-use, live-work urban neighborhood.

The pandemic may have placed obstacles in our path, but – thanks to you, Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s constituents, stakeholders, and supporters – we continue to advance, and we will ultimately prevail.

All of us at DCP wish you and yours a safe, healthy, and Happy New Year.

Hoping to see you soon in Downtown Wilkes-Barre!

Larry Newman is the Executive Director of the Diamond City Partnership.