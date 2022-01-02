Help a Diabetic Child looks to aid families with cost of insulin, supplies

How much is too much when it comes to the health and wellbeing of someone you love?

That’s the question facing thousands of diabetes patients and their loved ones every day as the price of insulin continues to skyrocket, leaving families scrambling to cover the cost and get the medicine they need.

An organization based out of Florida has been fighting to address this issue, helping diabetes patients pay for their insulin and other necessary medical supplies — and in the new year, they’re looking to lay down roots here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Of course, the roots are already here for Help a Diabetic Child (HADC) founder Tami Balavage and her husband Joe, who grew up in Wilkes-Barre and Shavertown, respectively.

“I spent my first 40 years in Wilkes-Barre,” Balavage said. “Our family owned a flower shop on Blackman Street.”

The Balavages relocated to Florida with their two children, including their son Michael, a Type 1 diabetic. It didn’t take long after the diagnosis for Tami to realize just how difficult a disease diabetes is to manage.

“It’s so difficult to live with,” she said. “Even with insurance, it gets to be so costly and so time-consuming.”

As the Balavages struggled to ensure that their son had everything that he needed to keep his diabetes in check, they realized that, all over the country, families were facing the same uphill climb to afford their medical supplies.

And so, HADC was born.

“We just felt we had to do something,” Balavage said.

A nonprofit organization incorporated in December of 2012, HADC provides financial support to those struggling to afford their insulin, and other costs associated to being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Over the years since the organization was founded, HADC has grown from a small nonprofit helping roughly 20 children afford glucose test strips to a powerhouse in providing support for hundreds of children afford their supplies, including insulin.

HADC will also make referrals to those struggling with the mental weight of the diabetes diagnosis, and the team of board members includes several medical experts dedicated to studying and fighting the disease.

“We’ve been able to cultivate several really good relationships through our work,” Balavage said. “We’re very fortunate in that sense.”

Among the several highly qualified board members at HADC is Dr. John Piganelli, an associate professor of surgery, immunology and pathology at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, part of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

“What Tami and Joe have done is awe-inspiring,” said Piganelli, a board member since, by his own estimate, 2013 or 2014.

“I do believe in what they’re doing, I think it’s fantastic and it should be everywhere.”

Through his work in Pittsburgh, Piganelli provides an expert perspective on diabetes, breaking the science of the disease down into layman’s terms when speaking publicly on behalf of HADC.

“Fundamentally this is a disease where the immune system goes awry and makes a mistake,” he said. “It attacks cells that produce insulin.”

A lot of Piganelli’s research and focus lies with the question of why a diabetic’s immune system chooses to attack these cells.

Scientists are trying to find a way to counter the attacks on those cells, while not suppressing the entire immune system.

“We need to provide a way for them not to be hooked up to a pump,” Piganelli said. “Insulin inside the body works substantially better than insulin pumped in.”

In the meantime, Piganelli has seen the work that HADC has done and would love to see a chapter of the organization sprout up here in Pennsylvania.

“If they could get a chapter in Pennsylvania, that would be phenomenal,” he said. “It’s time, we need to rally around and circle the wagons.”

While nothing is set in stone yet, Joe Balavage mentioned that he was on a Zoom call with Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce president Lindsay Griffin before the Christmas holiday and was very pleased with the outcome of the call.

“She [Griffin] was all in for support,” Balavage said. “There may be an opportunity for some funding.”

Even as the plans are being made to expand out of Florida, Tami and Joe noted that, in essence, the HADC had already expanded its outreach across the country.

“Even though we’re located in Florida, we help people all over the place,” Joe Balavage said. “We’re way beyond small at this point.”

No matter where, or when, the HADC mission will always remain the same: getting children the care and supplies that they need.

“Insulin here is more expensive than anywhere else in the world,” Joe said. “It’s a shame…without insulin, diabetics can’t live. It’s just not right.”

Dr. Piganelli put it even more bluntly.

“Insulin is like air for diabetics,” he said. “Could you imagine not being able to afford air?”