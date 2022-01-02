Close to 100 participate in Wyoming Valley Striders’ Jan. 1 run

The Wyoming Valley Striders run club poses before their first event of the year, the New Year’s Informal Training Run, in Kirby Park on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — The dawning of a new year is often linked with resolutions, goals set by optimistic individuals looking to better themselves in a number of ways.

A lot of those resolutions are typically linked to health, and that was evident on Saturday as the Wyoming Valley Striders’ annual New Year’s Day run took off inside Kirby Park.

“I’m so impressed with this turnout, even in the rain,” said club secretary Linda Wojnar as a group of close to 100 runners gathered to hit the levee and get a good run in to kick off 2022.

Saturday’s run also doubled as a place for club members to renew their dues for the coming year, and also for prospective new members to sign up and join the Striders, one of the area’s biggest running clubs since it was founded in 1975.

“We always see a boost in members around this time of year,” Wojnar said.

The run was open to all interested runners, not just club members, although most who gathered at the park Saturday came with their own Striders gear. Others came with hoodies picked up during Friday’s inaugural Back Mountain Trail 5K.

But all came to run, and to have fun doing so.

While the Striders have a lineup of more competitive races throughout the year, the New Year’s run is always classified as an “informal” run, meaning that runners are free to take it at their own leisure.

“There’s no clock, no finish line here,” Wojnar said. “It’s just a nice, easy way to start the year.”

After a group photo taken inside the park, the runners scattered. Some ran a short distance, while some ran a long way along the levee trail (and even across the Market Street Bridge, if they wanted).

One longtime Strider opted to take it a bit easier on Saturday.

“I’m a runner dealing with some running injuries,” said David Bass, a Striders board member and also someone known to many in the community as one of the main organizers behind the yearly STRIVE Triathlon at Beech Mountain Lake in Drums. “I only did about 10 minutes today, just taking it easy.”

The Striders’ next run will be the Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run scheduled for March 20 starting on the campus of Penn State Wilkes-Barre.