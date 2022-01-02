🔊 Listen to this

The deadline is fast approaching for the area’s most talented individuals to submit their video audition for a brand new talent show organized by the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association.

“Luzerne County’s Got Talent,” a new event featuring contestants of all ages and a wide range of talents, will be accepting video auditions online through their website, nepmta.org., until Jan. 15.

A link on the website will take interested applicants through the steps to enter. An application costs $25 to submit, and could result in cash prizes of up to $1,000.

The application process will result in a group of finalists being selected to perform live at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on March 2.

In addition to the top prize of $1,000 being awarded by a panel of judges, three additional prizes will be awarded to the performers with the highest number of votes from the audiences, with first place earning $750, second place $500 and third place $250.

— Staff Report