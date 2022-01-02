🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s that time again — to make New Year’s resolutions that have a shorter shelf-life than an over-ripe peach.

This society appears to anxiously await the end of one year to falsely vow to make certain improvements in the new year to their physical appearance, their financial status or their personal romantic situation.

As memberships at health clubs increase and the sales of home treadmills and exercise bikes go up, the promise of actually keeping these resolutions goes dramatically down.

Me included.

Every year, I tell myself this is the time to seriously change my eating habits and drop some weight. I start out on a good path, but soon I veer off to Candyland, Fast Food Haven and the long line at Dairy Queen.

So this year, I am going to try a slightly different approach — I want to eat better. And the way I intend to do this is to eat home-cooked meals,

The problem is, I can’t cook. After scrambling eggs, baking a lasagna, or slapping a sandwich together, there is not much more to my culinary expertise. Thanks goodness for microwavable meals!

So, with apologies to Dr. Seuss:

I really want to learn to cook

And not just from a book

Nor lessons to be took

I want to learn to really cook

So better I shall look.

So how shall I do this? Well, I’m thinking of buying an indoor grill. Or an air fryer. Or a crockpot. Or?

I have to figure out which appliance will best serve me and then I shall go about learning how to use it in a way that I will be able to prepare meals that are low in carbs and good for me.

This will not be easy.

Metabolism, I have found, changes as one gets older. And not for the better. It seems that the less active you are, the slower your metabolism becomes. At least that is according to any scientific information I have been able to glean by Googling. I’ve learned that sitting in a recliner watching reruns of “Law & Order,” “Two and a Half Men” and “NCIS,” peppered with sporting events and occasional movies, does not make a very good exercise regimen.

So, as I pedal my recumbent bike each evening, I shall think of what I would like to have for dinner and, more crucial, how to cook it.

I realize I am not alone here. There are plenty of Americans who face the same situation I find myself in and are determined to at least try to recover.

Come on everybody, we can do this!

We can, can’t we?

When I think of home-cooked meals, I immediately think about my growing up years and my mom and her skills in the kitchen. Simply put, she could cook. And all she needed was a coal-fired stove/oven and the lessons she learned from her mother and her sisters.

You see, there is a lot to cooking. At least that’s how I see it. During the cooking process, you have to know stuff, like how much seasoning to add and what seasonings to add. How long to cook it? Does whatever is in the over need to be flipped over? What goes well with this entree?

And then there is the preparation, the peeling, the slicing, the dicing, the boiling, the frying, the baking, the broiling, the tenderizing, the marinating?

Calgon, take me away!

And I am also told that there should be no eating after 6 p.m. Really? Why is that? I thought it only mattered how much you ate and how many carbohydrates you consumed? But apparently, late-night face-stuffing is strongly discouraged.

So I must figure out how to have it my way and to avoid special orders that might upset me. And this darn pandemic ain’t helping things either. Prices are way up on most things I will be able to consume. And gone are those single-person staples like Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, pasta anything, bread and pizza — oh, the pizza, how I shall miss you.

Then there is the diet soda debate — is it good for you? Does it harm you? What about sugar-free drinks? What can I drink? A person can take just so much water.

But as I embark on yet another New Year’s resolution journey, wish me luck, and I wish all of you the same. Maybe we can form a support group.

And if I do learn to cook

Maybe I will write a book

On how much better I do look,

And all about what it took.

May you all make and keep your 2022 resolutions. Make yourself and the world a better place.

Stay safe. Get healthy.

It’s worth the effort.

Now pass the spinach, please.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]