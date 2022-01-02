🔊 Listen to this

A private meeting was held inside courtroom 4 at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Saturday, Jan. 6, 1912.

Hosted by Wilkes-Barre Mayor John V. Kosek, the purpose of the meeting that involved judges, the district attorney, ministers, newspaper editors and charity workers was how to abolish ill fame houses, or brothels, in the city.

“Mayor Kosek orders red light district to close,” read the headline in the Wilkes-Barre Record on Jan. 8, 1912.

Faced with complaints from law abiding citizens during his first year as mayor in 1911, Kosek had to respond and deal with drunken men urinating in the streets and prostitutes loitering on street corners.

So, Kosek arranged for the private meeting at the courthouse.

“A detailed report of the conference was not given out as those interested believe that more good can be accomplished by working more and talking less,” the Record reported.

What did emerge from the private meeting was a resolution that was agreed upon by the judges and district attorney. The resolution persuaded Kosek to use his mayoral powers, “to suppress the social evil and however that evil may be encouraged.”

Basically, Kosek was given the authority to compel the city’s police department to storm into and close down brothels without search warrants but had the support of judges.

“At the conclusion of the conference, the mayor went immediately to his office in City Hall and a few hours later, he informed Chief E. S. Zoeller that every house of ill fame was to be closed by 6:30 Saturday evening,” the Record reported.

“Following the meeting of the members of the clergy, the judges, the mayor and newspaper editors, Mayor Kosek issued an edict that all houses of ill fame in the city must be closed by 6:30 o’clock Saturday evening,” the Evening News reported Jan. 8, 1912.

Chief Zoeller instructed policemen detectives to notify mistresses to close down their brothels or face violations.

The first house targeted by policemen was that of Clara Marshall at 30 S. State St.

South State Street, which no longer exists, was located between South Washington Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

As policemen raided the Marshall brothel, they rescued a 17-year-old girl. The discovery of the teenage girl led to Clara Marshall being charged with running a bawdy house but also enticing a teenager to engage in prostitution.

Clara Marshall pleaded guilty to running a brothel and was jailed for six month, the Wilkes-Barre Record reported April 13, 1912.

“The sentence is considered by some to be severe,” the Record reported.

Prosecutors were not able to present their prostitution case against Clara Marshall as the teenage girl escaped from a safe home, reported the Evening News April 15, 1912.

When word got around that policemen were targeting ill fame houses after the courthouse private meeting Jan. 8, 1912, many mistresses began to flee brothel houses throughout the city.

“Within an hour after the dict was issued, the exodus from the houses was begun by the women. Many went to Scranton, while others took the Lehigh Valley trains for points east, most of them going to Easton and Allentown,” reported the Evening News.

Kosek further issued orders to policemen to target rooming houses.

“The mayor will also cause the arrest of all street solicitors, youths who make pool rooms and gambling establishments their rendezvous cites and will abolish the slot machine evil,” the Evening News reported.

Other ill fame houses were forced closed, including one at Barney and Horton streets, another on Hazle Street, and one on North Main Street.

Kosek continued his crusade of shutting down brothels during his term as mayor.

By the end of 1919, Chief Zoeller claimed the efforts to shut down brothels and gambling halls made for a safer Wilkes-Barre.

“Declaring that Wilkes-Barre is the cleanest city in the United States…Chief Zoeller says that there are no houses of ill fame in Wilkes-Barre at present and that there are no professional gambling houses. He gives Mayor Kosek credit for making the city clean,” reported the Evening News on Jan. 2, 1920.