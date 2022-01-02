🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania Executive Director Michelle Hamilton is urging members of the public to “join the village.”

“For many of the youth in our program, the one constant they can rely on is their connection with their ‘Big,’” Hamilton said. “They receive mentorship, compassion, stability and, just as importantly, time for fun.”

Hamilton said whether it’s a trip out for ice cream, a shoulder to cry on, or an empowering influence in an uncertain time, for more than 100 years Big Brothers Big Sisters has helped its “Littles” grow toward their fullest lives and reach their biggest futures.

“We’re asking you to consider a gift of your time in 2022 to children in need right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Hamilton said. “We’re in dire need of more Bigs (mentors). We’ve got children who’ve been waiting for quite some time for an adult mentor (a Big). Getting involved is a simple process, and requires just an hour or two of your time each week.”

Additionally, Hamilton said monetary contributions forge resilience, strength, and empowerment in every match between a Big and Little — and this continuous support keeps the organization resilient and strong, too.

“We ask that you help us to keep fostering these essential connections by giving to our ‘Join the Village’ campaign today,” she said.

Impressive outcomes

Hamilton said BBBS’ total wait-list at the moment is 120 youth — 76 of those youth are from Luzerne, Lackawanna and Monroe counties.

Here are some of the statistics that have been reported by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America based off of surveys completed by current and alumni Littles throughout affiliate agencies:

• Littles skipped half as many days of school as did their peers.

• Littles felt more competent about doing schoolwork.

• Littles skipped fewer classes than did their peers.

• 97% of Littles said working hard in school is very important.

• 95% of Littles said going to school and getting a good education is very important.

• 94% of Littles said graduating from college is very important.

• Despite the barriers they face, 94% of Littles said they have a lot or some confidence they will achieve their goals.

• 93% of Littles said to have adults who care and look out for them is very important to helping them achieve their goals.

• 80% of Littles said they feel their Bigs help them a lot.

• Littles were 46 percent less likely to start using drugs.

• Littles were 27 percent less likely to start using alcohol.

• Littles were almost one-third less likely to hit someone.

• 90% said their relationship with their Big helped them make better choices throughout their childhood.

• 86% said their relationship with their Big has helped them make better choices throughout their adult life.

• 76% said they learned right from wrong from their Big.

For additional information, or to volunteer as a Big at Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA, call Executive Director Michelle Hamilton at 570-824-8756, or email her at — [email protected] — or visit bbbsnepa.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania began in Luzerne County in 1974.

The program strives to provide high quality mentoring services to the children and families of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth to realize their full potential.

BBBS of NEPA serves the communities of Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Wyoming counties.

