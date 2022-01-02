🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Borough mayor Andy Tuzinski has announced that he will decline a third term in the mayor’s office, a term that he won in November, citing a new opportunity within his job as one of his reasons for stepping away.

In a Facebook past made from his official page, Tuzinski thanked the citizens of Forty Fort for their support over the years since he first won the mayorship.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who voted to elect me to three terms as mayor,” he said. “Your trust in me is humbling, and I never let myself forget that my primary role was your family’s well being and safety.”

Tuzinski has served two terms as the mayor of Forty Fort, with his second term coming to an official end Sunday night. He ran unopposed when he ran for a third term in November.

Even so, Tuzinski announced that he would be declining the third term, and won’t be sworn in when the borough holds their reorganization meeting Monday night.

“I have been given an exciting opportunity within my full-time job that will require substantial travel that will cause me to miss most of the 2022 council meetings,” Tuzinski said. “Additionally, my family and I are in the midst of taking on a very large renovation of two properties in town that is going to consume a great deal of my free time.”

Tuzinski went on to say that it was a decision not made lightly by he and his family, but the right choice. He explained in a separate email to members of the media that he would continue to help the community in a limited capacity as a member of the public.

“Instead of staying in a position that I cannot devote 100% of the energy and time that the residents deserve, it is better that I walk out the door with inordinate pride in all that has been accomplished in the last eight years,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you for the honor of serving as your mayor.”