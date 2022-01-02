🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district have prompted Hanover Area to shift to remote learning, starting on Monday.

A message sent out to students and parents in the Hanover Area School District by district superintendent Nathan Barrett indicated that the district would be shifting to remote learning throughout the rest of the week.

“Due to an overwhelming amount of positive COVID cases within our school community, the HASD will be shifting to virtual learning,” Barrett’s message reads. “All students will be receiving live instruction from the safety of their homes, via the Google classroom/schedules at their respective schools.”

The district’s virtual schedule will continue throughout the week, according to Barrett, and an update on what Hanover Area will do next is expected on Thursday, Jan. 6.

– Kevin Carroll