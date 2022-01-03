🔊 Listen to this

With federal legislation in the works to deliver significant investment in physical infrastructure, the economic impact of jobs building, maintaining and operating this infrastructure is of high importance.

The attached tables show current employment in certain industries related to physical infrastructure. While the nearly 7,800 jobs regionally directly related to infrastructure are not the only jobs dependent or related in some way to infrastructure, this is a helpful starting point in demonstrating the economic impact of utilities, highways, waste collection, air and rail transportation, public transit, and more.

The tables also show the location quotient, a score that compares the prominence of that industry regionally versus nationwide. Scores less than 1 indicate that the industry has a lower share of total employment within that industry compared to the US as a whole. Scores greater than 1 indicate a larger relative share of jobs in that industry within the region.

Inter-city and rural bus transportation, natural gas distribution, and miscellaneous transportation equipment manufacturing were all at least twice as a large a share of regional employment than the nationwide share, with electricity power generation, transmission, and distribution following closely behind at 1.87.

Wages are also higher than average in these industries, averaging $82,455 per year compared to $48,736 for all jobs in the two-county region. Electric power generation had the highest average annual salary in the region of nearly $140,000 per year.

Additionally, several infrastructure industries had average wages above $80,000 per year and a large majority of the industries analyzed had wages near or above the regional average wage.

Andrew Chew is the Director of Research at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development.