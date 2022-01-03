🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton woman could spend up to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing her boyfriend more than two years ago.

Marlin Florentino Batista, 45, of South Locust Street, was charged with stabbing Jose Luis Jimenez-Reyes, 23, during a domestic disturbance on Dec. 13, 2019.

Jimenez died two days later, Dec. 15, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest in Lehigh County. An autopsy revealed Jimenez suffered a stab wound to the heart.

Florentino Batista was scheduled for a jury trial later this month.

During a status conference before Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin, chief of major crimes, announced a plea agreement was reached with Florentino Batista and her attorney, Demetrius Fannick.

According to the plea agreement, Florentino Batista pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. She could face 20 to 40 years in state prison when she is sentence at a later date.

Florentino Batista was initially charged with an open count of criminal homicide by Hazleton police and county detectives. If she had been convicted of first-degree murder, she faced a life term in prison.

Court records say Florentino Batista initially reported to police Jimenez-Reyes had been shot near Chapel Street as he waved her down while she was inside a vehicle.

Police were notified about the incident when Jimenez-Reyes was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton.

An investigation by police revealed Florentino Batista’s statements were false.

Surveillance footage showed Florentino Batista and Jimenez-Reyes fighting in the area of Chapel Street and Filmore Court. She ran into her residence and exited with an object in her hand charging at Jimenez-Reyes, court records say.

Court records say Florentino Batista later admitted to police she stabbed Jimenez-Reyes during a domestic disturbance.