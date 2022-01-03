🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Luzerne County sold a big winning Keno ticket on Thursday, Dec. 30.

The ticket. worth $100,000, was purchased at Dallas Kwik-Mart, 2384 Memorial Highway, which will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

With drawings every four minutes, Keno is making winners all across Pennsylvania. Keno has already awarded more than $114.6 million in prizes since the game launched on May 1, 2018.

Players can watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played by visiting the Keno page at palottery.com, or by using the Lottery’s official app.

Players can also scan their Keno ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer to see if it has won a prize.

Although Keno is sold at all Lottery retailers, Keno players can also watch drawing results on big-screen monitors found at hundreds of locations.

Keno prizes can be collected up to one year from the drawing date.

For more information on how to claim prizes, players should contact the nearest Lottery office, or call 1-800-692-7481, or visit palottery.com.

