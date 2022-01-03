🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 432 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,076.

The county’s total cases are now at 54,826 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 30,583 cases and 599 deaths; Monroe County has 27,328 cases and 417 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 17,390 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to at 2,094,614.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 27:

• 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

• 279,989 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

— 146,007 booster doses administered in the past week.

— 23,348 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 31.1% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the Christmas holiday.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Dec. 20–Sunday, Dec. 26:

• The daily average number of cases was 9,979.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, was 0.4 percent lower than on Dec. 20.

• The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18% and 17%, respectively.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

