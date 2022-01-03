🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Convicted murderer Dana Ganjeh got his wish for a new lawyer.

Attorney David W. Lampman II recently entered his appearance to represent Ganjeh, 42, whose sentencing hearing initially scheduled to be held Tuesday was continued to March 3.

A Luzerne County jury on Sept. 17 convicted Ganjeh of first-degree murder in the beating death of his girlfriend Linda Frick.

Kingston police found Frick’s battered body inside Ganjeh’s vehicle parked behind his residence at 71 Price St. on Aug. 4, 2018.

Throughout Ganjeh’s court proceedings, he often conflicted with his court appointed attorneys.

Three seasoned attorneys from the county’s Public Defender Office were initially assigned to defend Ganjeh.

When Ganjeh complained about their services, Attorney Demetrius Fannick began representing him.

About two months before the September trial, Ganjeh told Judge David W. Lupas he wasn’t getting along with Fannick.

Lupas denied a request by Ganjeh for a new lawyer at the time.

And, during the trial following the testimony of forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross, Ganjeh renewed his request for another lawyer.

Again, Lupas denied his request.

Ross testified Frick, 56, suffered multiple blows to her head, sustained 17 fractured ribs in which eight ribs were broke in more than one place and bruises to her mouth, arms, hands, chest and right ankle.

Ganjeh believed Fannick, an experienced trial defense lawyer with an impeccable record, did not properly question Ross.

Ganjeh himself testified in his own defense telling jurors Frick was injured by him but he never intended to kill her.

The jury deliberated for less than one hour before finding Ganjeh guilty of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

After the trial, Fannick was permitted to end his representation of Ganjeh citing a conflict of interest.

Ganjeh’s sentencing hearing has been continued twice since Lampman entered his appearance to represent him.